The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Enjoy the quiet moments that the universe gives because within it there is peace to be found.

There has been a great deal of energy around recently as Mercury has turned retrograde in Virgo and the Pisces Full Moon occurred.

With six planets now retrograde, there is a big pull to go within yourself and reflect more deeply on your feelings and how you have been processing recent events.

It is an intense energy that not just causes emotional exhaustion but also confusion.

The thing is though, that by not fighting it, you can actually tap into its deepest gifts.

Today and tomorrow, the universe is relatively quiet with little activity to help give you some time to process and rest.

Part of astrology is being able to assimilate into what the new energy waves are so that you can better understand and work with whatever themes arise.

Try to embrace this quiet uncertainty as it may seem at this moment.

Even though a great deal feels like it is unraveling or is unknown, it is actually because a great deal of work is happening behind the scenes for your good and that of all of those involved.

The Moon is in Taurus today which is promoting stable feel-good energy which will help you not only find some peace within yourself but also prioritize time at home by yourself or with those who contribute to you feeling at ease.

Taurus is also a sign that enjoys healthy food and likes wonderful things, so some shopping therapy, done in moderation, of course, could be a way to unwind, or even order takeaway.

As much as it might be easy to focus on all that is unsettled in your life, it really is not.

Part of the perspective that you are having right now is because so many planets are retrograde, so it is increasing your ability to overthink and even let those thoughts get the best of you.

Just keep telling yourself that however, you feel it is not permanent and that it is also all part of the process.

The Moon aligns with Pluto in Capricorn earlier in the day which can reveal something new to you and might even ignite a passionate response.

Even if it seems like you get those ah-ha moments you have been waiting for, it is best to pause right now and just wait it out.

This week is the first of the next three where the common theme is to just see what happens because the one guarantee is that by the time you are welcoming in October none of what feels like reality will still be standing and you just may find that you not only made it through but also learned something valuable about yourself.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Tuesday, September 13, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto in Capricorn is going to shed some light on your own choices and actions today. This should be received with the energy of learning so that you do not allow ego to get involved with what could add to you becoming better.

This energy will be asking you to reflect on how you approach others in your life that you are close to, whether friends or romance related. Many times, you make others feel like you are putting your work on them or that you do not have time for what matters most to them, even if it is of little concern to you.

Today allow yourself to see things from the other person's perspective as you might realize how different it makes everything look, especially yourself.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Taurus all day today brings you back home to yourself. There are some opportunities for love and even fun with friends this week, but today the energy is to definitely relax. Do not be afraid to keep to yourself today, change plans or even just take the day as it comes with little to no plans.

You are one of the zodiac signs that have been going through an incredibly challenging time recently so being able to have days where you allow yourself to go with the flow and also give yourself a chance to rest is especially important.

No matter how much it may seem the opposite, there truly is not any decision that needs to be made today or even this week. Let yourself just be, enjoy the quiet, coffee with friends, or whatever seems that it brings you that deep exhale you have been needing.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have been having an interesting time with it recently as your ruling planet Mars enters Gemini back at the end of August.

This actually is of great benefit to you because all those thoughts and feelings you normally do not share with others are about to find that precise right place and time to be expressed. The thing is that it may make you feel frustrated knowing that you have to.

Take today as a chance to reflect on what you are keeping inside of you right now and why. Knowing this ahead of time and taking time to reflect can help treat any emotional outbursts that may occur.

You can always be in control of yourself, even if everything around you seems to be going haywire but controlling your emotions is where that begins. Take time today to bring some joy into your life, honor your own truth, and start planning how you can say what needs to be said in as authentic a way as possible.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.