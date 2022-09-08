The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, September 9, 2022

On September 9, 2022, the day's astrology works out nicely for three zodiac signs who get the best horoscopes.

For some zodiac signs, you gain a new perspective on communications and your own thought process.

Mercury is retrograde, and it is a fast-moving planet that tends to change your focus and how you address particular issues.

Retrograde is a phase where a planet begins a new cycle, appearing to move backward in the sky. Its purpose is to help you retrace your steps to incorporate greater awareness and growth.

Mercury’s retrograde begins in the air sign of Libra, one that it is comfortable within and will bring a focus on balance, fairness, and reciprocity.

Astrological events are always tied to past and even future events, so this particular Mercury retrograde calls into focus events from October 2020 and October 2021.

Reflect back to events during those times and what was going on in your life.

Libra is one of the ruling signs of Venus, so it may be themed around partnerships and relationships that surface.

This is a chance to see things from a unique perspective, allowing you to find a new understanding and a new path forward.

The purpose of astrology is to help you grow and to understand that everything in life is connected by the cycles of life.

There is no simply moving beyond something or even someone if the lesson or purpose is not yet learned.

Mercury retrograde can open your eyes to something you previously had not been aware of or even a new way of doing something.

Even if challenges arise, the ultimate purpose is always for the good of you and all of those involved.

Saturn is retrograde in Aquarius right now, which means that there is a balancing of karma for many.

RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Saturn Retrograde, June 4 - October 23, 2022

You may have noticed the universe seems to be calling in its debts for those situations in which you were not able to approach it as your best self because now, you have a chance to do it better.

Tomorrow, the Pisces Full Moon peaks as well.

This is a deeply spiritual and powerful lunar event in which Uranus, the great awakener, will be helping to turn the tides of fate in your favor.

With Mercury now the sixth retrograde planet, an event that only occurs less than one percent of the time, it may still feel challenging to move ahead.

With so many retrograde planets, you are truly being called within.

To reflect on your path, to reevaluate whether you approached it as your best self or perhaps instead decided to cut corners.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

This is your chance not just to grow but ultimately to do things better.

Here's why September 9, 2022 will bring the best horoscopes to these three zodiac signs in astrology.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury begins its retrograde in your zodiac sign, which will bring you face to face with your thoughts, decisions, and beliefs.

This retrograde mirrors the path of growth you have followed since October of last year. They offer some important new wisdom for you to embrace.

For you, Libra, there is an opportunity to reestablish what balance means within yourself and how that relates to avoiding conflict in your external life.

You cannot sacrifice how you feel internally to keep things around you feeling peaceful because it is not based on the truth. This is your chance to come more fully into your own voice and for you to be able to become stronger in speaking your own truth.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mercury beginning its retrograde journey in Libra means that relationship matters will come to the forefront of your focus for the next few weeks and likely beyond as the Sun and Venus shift into the Libra air sign later in the month.

Mercury rules the mind, and Libra governs your romantic relationships.

Together, they help you reflect on your feelings and romantic situations in October 2020 and even in 2021. They specifically relate to how reciprocal and balanced things feel in your romantic relationship.

This will make you reflect on what you were giving versus receiving. A great awareness will begin to take root about what you truly need from a partner. Because of that, important conversations are imminent.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While Mercury begins its retrograde in Libra, in just a few weeks, it moves into your sign to finish this important phase.

When Mercury begins this part of its journey, it is your chance to reflect on what it is you truly value within your life.

These may be financial resources or even those ways of life or individuals that truly bring an aspect of satisfaction and fulfillment to you.

Once Mercury shifts into your zodiac sign, it will be time to take this new awareness and bring it to others so that you can begin reshaping your own reality.

Use this time now for reflection so that you can know more deeply about what matters to you so you can start taking the chances you seek by the end of the month.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.