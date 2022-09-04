The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships The Week Of September 5 - 11, 2022

This week astrology will bring to head a theme of truth in your relationship which ultimately will lead to you embracing your own.

Many times, in relationships, the connection will only survive as long as the illusion is abided by.

Whether it has to do with multiple partners, the reason that you are together, or even your own self of self-growth and healing; in order to stay in the relationship, you also have to ignore the truth.

Truth is the most powerful force in the universe, just as love is because the truth is love and love will always be the truth.

This week however with Venus moving into Virgo, The Pisces Full Moon and Mercury turning retrograde in Libra alongside the third and powerful North Node Chiron union, the truth will also be unavoidable.

There is no more sticking your head in the sand or simply just coasting because you are now fully aware of the choices that you have made and why.

You also can no longer ignore that even if love is present, you can also see that this person is someone you have outgrown either through lessons learned or simply being able to acknowledge how they have actually shown up for the relationship and now what you had hoped would happen.

The truth is always powerful, but this week, it is also what brings the end to certain relationships.

Here are four zodiac signs that fall out of love and end their relationships the week of September 5 - 11, 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is an interesting week for you, Virgo. Venus moves into your sign at the start of it which may seem like it might bring some positive loving energy but then there is also the Full Moon in Pisces which will bring to head events from March 2, 2022. Virgo is your Sun Sign and also represents your sense of self, how you move within the world and your own personal beliefs.

The Moon represents your emotions and your feelings and in Pisces this week, your opposite sign, it will highlight any recent breakdowns or separations in your relationship.

Venus in Virgo has the potential later in the month to positively affect your relationship, but this week especially near the Pisces Full Moon when the Sun and Moon are opposite each other, you may feel that there is a big decision that you need to make. This could have to deal with not losing a relationship or feeling like you are choosing yourself. It could also deal with your or your partner’s actions being different than the words that they speak, essentially giving the feeling that they are not in alignment.

This has likely been a situation in which you have felt challenged recently and as it is currently being brought to a head this week, it is no longer something you can avoid dealing with.

Both the Sun and Venus will now be in your sign beginning this week which means that the actions of love will become essential, while the Full Moon in Pisces will bring to light anything that has been moving under the surface since March of this year. It is time to embrace your own truth and honor what it needs for love, trusting that if it ends a relationship, then it is just a redirection to one that is meant to last.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Pallas, the asteroid that governs wisdom and knowledge is returning to your sign this week. Pallas can have many meanings and is also the asteroid that can influence war just as much as it can increase your problem-solving capability.

You know that you have been on the brink of a big breakup for some time now. Whether it is a separation or divorce, you have likely already been planning your next move or how to best extricate yourself from the situation with the most peace and the least chaos. However, how we would like something to go is not always how it will. Part of the reason for the breakup is that you have been kept in the dark about certain issues.

Whether it is that your partner is seeing something else, they are making plans without you knowing or even have been involved in secret financial dealings; there is something that they have been working hard to keep you from finding out about.

This week, you learn exactly what that is. It doesn’t mean that you’re going to know every detail as they’re still working hard to keep secrets from you, but Pallas in Cancer is going to help you gain all the knowledge and wisdom that you need to make this next big decision.

As to whether you decide to go to war or simply problem solve, that part is on you, but you will have a choice. More than likely, there will be no way to go back to how things used to be or even how you imagined them to be. Instead, the choice will be to blow up everything or to slip away as quietly as possible. Either way, this time it has to be about you doing what is best for yourself.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Part of growth is realizing when you’ve already outgrown something instead of trying to make it still fit into your life. Uranus and the North Node are currently in your sign as they have been together since the start of the year.

This is triggering major reflection and decisions about what kind of life you want to live and more importantly what kind of relationship actually fulfills your own needs. It’s likely that there was a relationship that you were in when this process began. One that may not have been incredibly toxic but still felt limited because you were working to accept that this love was holding you back.

The relationship was likely comfortable, not too many highs or lows, but also not incredibly fulfilling. During this year it’s been challenging to keep it going as you have felt like you wanted to expand into different areas and try new things.

This is the unexpectedness of Uranus coming together with the North Node in Taurus helping you to be able to move towards the blessings in your life rather than getting caught up in only the lessons. This week though as the North Node in Taurus comes together with Chiron in Aries, the differences between you and your partner suddenly become glaringly obvious.

It may also be the situation in which your partner asks you why you can’t be like you used to or do the things that you used to. Unfortunately, the answer is that you’re simply not that person anymore. Try to end things amicably while you still can otherwise as the eclipses pick back up again later this fall, it will be an all-out explosion in your life.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You actually are really good at not seeing precisely what it is that you need to see. You may be a leader, directed, motivated and highly intelligent, but you also censor yourself from acknowledging anything that disrupts your original plan.

Even if you can be impulsive at times, if it has to do with a life plan involving a relationship, children or even work, you tend to try to stick to the plan at all costs and wear blinds in the process.

But you are not someone that wants to be blind. You are not someone that can simply ignore all that has happened and continue on. You know your own truth, deep in your soul and recently the call of it has started to get louder.

As you move on this path, you have had opportunities to speak up and make changes, but you have been afraid to because it will inevitably lead you to the next chapter. This time though, you are feeling ready. Chiron in Aries will align with the North Node in Taurus helping you to understand what it is you really value and how that aligns with how you identify yourself.

You’re finishing up some major lessons this week which will prompt you to be ready to fully open your eyes and understand not just that you’re done but why you had to go through everything that you had. Don’t be afraid, things will still need to be worked out about specifics, but you’re ready to move ahead, so make sure you give yourself permission to do just that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.