The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need A Break From Love During Moon Sextile Saturn On September 4, 2022

At the beginning of all love affairs, there's this giddy feeling that lets one believe it's never going to end, and that we can take all of our nourishment in the sweet love that's given to us by our lover.

Such a beautiful fantasy and everyone falls into it, which is probably why we have a human race today. We fall in love, we make babies, we live our lives, and over time things fade.

But the kicker is, that we don't always get that far before it fades, in fact, sometimes we just need a break from love to get in touch with our sanity, as love is both gorgeous and cruel.

During Moon sextile Saturn, we will see the limit to our patience, when it comes to our already established love lives as well as what we perceive to be the future of them.

Love never really just stayed 'love' did it? It seemed to grow from love to obligation to burden to dull-witted acceptance, and the irony is that this is the most common route for love to go.

Can we stay in love forever? Sure, but it will never look like it did on Day One.

And so, during a transit like Moon sextile Saturn, which puts us in touch with the reality of our own love lives, we may just feel the need to break free. It may be for a day or forever, all we who are affected by this transit know is that we need a break.

We need this break from love in order to breathe again. We need to know that we still exist apart from the love that wants to define us. Moon sextile Saturn will not have us blindly 'accepting'. It will push us into new territory, where we find peace of mind away from the relationship.

These three zodiac signs need a break from love during the Moon sextile Saturn on September 4, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You love your person and you'd do anything for them, but holy smokes, when they go away for a few days, you feel like you're in bliss. You tend to go through all of the disclaimers, like, "I love you, but I really like being alone" or "my partner is the best BUT "

You don't want them to misunderstand you, but the truth of the matter is that you thoroughly enjoy yourself when you get that rare but wondrous BREAK from them, even if it's only for a day or two.

This feeling will coincide with the transit Moon sextile Saturn, as you'll be feeling a mighty desire to have some time to yourself during this time. If you think about it, you like having the bed to yourself, and you like having the bathroom to yourself, and, and, and yes, the way it looks, all you really need is a few days away from your mate to recoup, spread out and remember who you are when they are not around. Nothing serious, just a little time off from the person you love will do the trick.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you never do anything unless you pour your entire being into it, you find that you also tire out easily, especially when it comes to how much attention you give to your romantic partner. You may love them to pieces and they may give you endless amounts of joy, but there are times that you really just want to back off and go watch a movie alone.

During Moon sextile Saturn, you will be inspired to do things on your own, things that remind you of when you were a kid; things that make you happy in your own personal way.

These things do not have a place for someone else, and you feel you're not asking for much, but you are asking for a day or two on your own. Love is so overwhelming and delicious to you, but who can feast night and day without a break? You are that person and you need that break today. And possibly, tomorrow and the next day, too.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The last thing you appreciate is to be locked into something that deprives you of your sense of freedom, and, at times, you feel that way about the relationship you're in. It's not them, it's you.

You are fully capable of loving them and being loved by them but you need more than love in your life, and explaining this is never easy for the other person to hear. You wish it were easy, however, because you aren't asking for the world only a few days off, or rather, to yourself.

You are being influenced by the independent streak that comes with Moon sextile Saturn, as it points out to you how stifled you feel, at present. Do you love your mate?

Of course, you do, but you haven't signed a contract that states that you need to be together 24-7 or have you? You are a free person, Libra. Go follow your heart. Take a break from love if that is what you feel you truly need. Your partner will be there when you return.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.