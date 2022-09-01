The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, September 2, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 2, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 02, 2022:

Aries

Love comes in many shades and today your friendships provide you with all that you need to feel safe and secure.

From knowing that you are loved to enjoying time without pressure to perform or be anything other than yourself, there is so much in store for you today.

Taurus

The topic of commitment may come up for you today and you will want to decide whether or not you desire to marry in the future or not.

You may feel the pressure of time to choose now, but this is an important decision so give yourself the space to think on it a little while longer.

Gemini

When it comes to love believe in yourself and what it is you have to offer another person.

You may feel moments of self-doubt or wondering if you are good enough, but the truth is you will always be right for the person who is right for you.

Cancer

When it comes to love, there are feelings and then there are fears. Knowing which is which takes a bit of self-reflection.

Learn to listen to your heart in such a way that when it speaks to you, you know exactly what it is saying without any confusion or lack of clarity.

Leo

Leo, dating is not like it was back when your grandparents or parents were searching for love, so as much as their advice is well-intended it could come off as unhelpful right now.

You will want to respect the love bond you have with your family but do things according to what you know is best for you and your situation.

Virgo

You may fall in and out of love in an instant but a relationship takes time to build.

You can't rush the process, as time is the only way to really get to know a person. Plus, you can have lots of fun learning in the process.

Libra

Start the day with a gratitude list, including the traits of the person you want to love. Act as if that individual is already in your life.

The truth is that they are but you have not met each other yet. Your soulmate will come when the timing is right, so be thinking of them today.

Scorpio

Scorpio, when you find someone you will want to know that you can build a life together with peace.

Look for traits in a partner that match your wants and needs. There's nothing wrong with having standards for yourself.

Sagittarius

What you want in love is coming to you in a way that you need it to. Things are starting to fall into place for you in love and romance.

All you need to do now is be patient and continue to strive to be the best version of yourself.

Capricorn

Capricorn, when you feel sad and lonely talk about how you feel to friends who love you.

You're not alone and chances are your loved ones have felt the same way at one point in time, too.

Aquarius

Your desire to have a perfect relationship can put a lot of pressure on you. Go with the flow, Aquarius.

Even in love, there are times when you have to just allow life to happen and see where the road leads.

Pisces

Pisces, your lover may not understand everything about your past including your culture, but you can have fun introducing them to a variety of things.

It may be romantic to show them dances you learned as a child or to cook a favorite meal that has been in your family for generations.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.