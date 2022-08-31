The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, September 1, 2022

For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 1, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 01, 2022:

Aries

Trust your heart, Aries. Even when you have to be patient with others, lead with your heart more than what you see. Someone may have an inner struggle they have not told you about yet.

Taurus

You have done your self-reflecting and now it is time to take action. The glow of opportunity is starting to fade and now you have to take action with the one you love or be delayed in seeing your desires manifested.

Gemini

Your sense of confidence is down right now, Gemini. You may not be receptive to advise because you have so much you need to process. Wipe the schedule clean and do what you know is going to make you feel better and more in control of your life.

Cancer

Don't give up on your love, Cancer. Trust may not be there anymore, but if you both are willing to work on your relationship it can be rebuilt. It takes time and desire in both parts.

Leo

Single or coupled, today love is about comfort and feeling at peace within yourself. A new beginning is in store for your love life. It's a time where you are able to fulfill your wishes without having to fear that you are in over your head.

Virgo

Love can throw your life off-course and have you questioning everything. Diving timing can feel that way, so you'll need to go with the flow.

Libra

You are discerning, Libra, and this is your superpower. Do you need to release someone to their fate and destiny? It can be hard to let go of a person you love, but at times you know, you have to do so.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you are going to meet a soulmate, a person who is part of your soul group and who can help you understand yourself better. You will know who they are by how natural you feel around one another. Things will simply fall into place and it's almost like coming home.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, celebrate your love. Celebrate all the things you have for and with each other. Look at how this person brings more balance into their life and how you are able to help spice their world up.

Capricorn

Capricorn, plans may get delayed and your love adventure can be put on hold. Changes can be disappointing at time, but there are often reasons why life throws a wrench in your life and it can be to provide a diversion from where you were not meant to be.

Aquarius

Aquarius, a part of you stopped believing in human love a long time ago, but yet, a part of you wishes for someone to prove you wrong. Look at the truth of the situation before you write romance off altogether. The more you understand, the more able you are to see what you need to see earlier in a relationship.

Pisces

Pisces, you take love seriously today, and even flirting is off the table. You are waiting for the type of love that lasts and won't settle for less than what you deserve. Today, you exercise your right to choose what you want and it's quite freeing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.