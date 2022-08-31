The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, September 1, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 1, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Scorpio, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

There are seasons of change and times when it's best to hold back a bit to assess the situation.

The Scorpio Moon will be active and going against giants like Saturn and Uranus today, and signals holding off on sudden shifts in energy that offset goals and thwart plans.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, we fear change at times.

When there is fear, it's time to search our own hearts to ask why as we research opportunities, explore solutions for problems and unveil inner truth to guide our path.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, September 01, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, things feel a bit off-balanced today as you navigate some intense emotions related to today's Moon inconjunct Mars.

You may feel pulled in two different directions, so if anyone is going to choose which way to veer, it's going to have to be you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A relationship can be off-sync today, and the inability to see eye-to-eye may manifest most in the realm of finances.

Today, you'll want to avoid making unilateral decisions especially if they affect your mate regardless if it's beneficial to them or not.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can get lost in the shuffle today as busy work looms over your life.

When days like this happen, it's best to set boundaries. Time manage is the magic ticket for your life today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may wish to rewrite history and this is a novel endeavor to strive for, however, you may find that your first step is to channel your passion for work into healthier expectations.

You don't have to be 'on' all day to feel as though you did all you set out to do this week.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's Moon harmonizes with the Sun, your ruler in your money sector and this energy can play out nicely for you if you're trying to make more money.

If you have some important paying projects you need to complete, this is the time to hustle and get stuff done.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's always good to keep an inventory of things in your life, including close friendships. While your ruling planet Mercury is in its shadow phase for one more week, all sorts of intriguing incidents can manifest involving communication.

From an ex who comes back into your life after a breakup to reviewing old contacts on your cell phone, today is all about walking down memory lane.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can't always get what you want, and Saturn seems to be working on helping you gain wisdom and insight into a situation. From financial delays to problems with others, expect tough times to test your limitations.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may not mind discussing religious topics with certain people but today exercise a little more caution than usual. Today you may find that what you say comes to haunt you later. So, it's better to avoid sending mixed messages, especially if you can wait until you're ready to make a full decision on something significant.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you are driven and ready to go now that Mars and Jupiter are in harmony with each other. Sparks can fly for you where you need more imagination to write fresh ideas for the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Help is on the way, Capricorn. For taking a risk you may have regretted, it's not easy to admit when you are wrong. But, your friends come through for you today, Capricorn. They help you to be all that you are and more.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your feelings about work and how others perceive you may come up today in conversation with a boss or authority figure at work. If you are working through some training or coaching to improve, today is a great time to accept a meeting invite and do so.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, what is unnecessary and unneeded in your life can be removed and this can bring both fear and awe that you are free. You may feel like you no longer have to settle for a troubling situation because you can finally afford to do things on your own.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.