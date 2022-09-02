The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love They Can't Have During The Quarter Moon In Sagittarius On September 3, 2022

There's a good reason why we can't have the lover we want when we want them, and that's because the timing isn’t right.

If we are to look closely at the idea of timing, we will see how astrology affects our lives. When we have a transit like the First Quarter Moon, we are waiting for something to evolve.

The First Quarter Moon lunar phase implies that we are not where we want to be, and that includes love lives as well. If we want something (or someone) and we don't have them to call our own right now, that doesn't necessarily mean it's impossible. It could mean, just wait.

Yes, sit tight and wait for what you want to happen, as it may manifest with patience and faith. During the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, our 'almost there' feeling is positive.

Sagittarius's energy always puts a smile on our faces and gives us hope. So, rather than throw a hissy fit over what we don't have at the moment, hold on and keep dreaming, because why not?

If today makes you feel as though all is lost, or that you are hopelessly in love with someone who doesn't feel the same way, don't sweat it. This is only half of the equation, and perhaps things may change. Your 'time' has not arrived yet, and there are still things working in order for the pieces to fall into place.

You are at the First Quarter Moon stage, and sometimes unrequited love leads us to where we are meant to be.

You are the representation of potential, and this dream is your heart speaking. Today is not for the impatient, but if there's even a glimmer of hope in your heart, hang on to that. Nothing is impossible.

The three zodiac signs who want love they can’t have during the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on September 3, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may have something in mind that you hold as an ideal; you want this ideal very badly and have wanted this all your life. That it's not here, on a silver platter, waiting for you, makes you sad. You are on the verge of giving up on your dream, but there's something about today that just won't let you let go.

What you're experiencing is the shift from dormancy to manifestation, and that looks like you feeling hope again. Your dreams don't have to turn sour, and you know it.

You see the glass as half full rather than half empty, and like the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, you, too, feel like there's someplace to go with all of these emotions.

You may be hanging on to an ideal, but it is YOUR ideal, after all, and you needn't give up on it right away. Stay strong and prove 'em all wrong in the end, Taurus.

Don't let your dreams turn into ashes. Stay the course.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been down this road before, and you're just about ready to give up once and for all, but there's something about the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius that won't let you give up and this is, of course, in reference to the love you want that you've never been able to secure. You don't feel like you're asking too much, and you're not Gemini.

You're only asking for what everyone else wants; a good stable, loving relationship with someone who respects you and treats you well that's all. That you haven't found the right person doesn't necessarily cancel out any chances of you finding this person in the future.

And that's exactly the kind of hope you may find when the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius influences your life. You aren't ready yet to throw in the towel, and even though things seem bleak, you don't know if you'll keep this hopelessness up for too much longer. Who knows, you might even start to feel hopeful again.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It has occurred to you that you aren't getting the love you need from the partner you are with, and that disturbs you deeply. You'd like to have hope and you'd love to know that this person is even conscious of how far off they've drifted from you and your supposed romance.

During the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, you may experience something akin to the idea of how being alone might just be your answer. You see that you are the answer to all of your major questions and that it is you who provides you with all that you need in this life.

While it's wonderful to share one's life with another person, you, personally, don't see it that way — not right now, at least. You no longer wish to keep up the appearance of being in a happy, constructive relationship.

You are not getting the love you want, and you feel confident enough during this transit to make the moves to end up. Why take it another day? You are the one who makes the changes in your life, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.