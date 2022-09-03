The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, September 4, 2022

Venus, the planet that governs love, finances and real estate, is preparing to shift from Leo into Virgo tomorrow bringing in a fresh new wave of energy.

Yesterday you experienced the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius which was about gratitude for all you have experienced and also likely forgiveness for the same.

When you forgive you are gifted with a beautiful new beginning, whether in yourself, in relationships or even life in general.

Today brings a day of changing energy.

The Moon moves into Capricorn, giving everything a more serious tone, but today is also Venus’s last day in Leo encouraging play and boldness.

This is about the increasing need for balance as Libra Season draws closer as it will ask you to be both grounded and courageous in moving through life within the next month.

Before the Moon shifts into Capricorn, it aligns with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, retrograde Neptune in Pisces and Venus in Leo.

There is a lot of love to be had today, but Saturn in Aquarius may make you feel like it is not.

For you, though it is about understanding why those restrictions are coming up and making sure that you do not allow them to stop you from having an incredible day.

The energy today favors heavily being able to make plans and follow through with them, one of the benefits of having Saturn on the scene.

The other is that Neptune and Venus just want to play today, but they also want to make sure that what they are engaging in is real and not something that is only a fantasy.

This means that you will become more discerning in your relationships and even what you invest your time in, preferring to make sure that everything is based on reality and not the dream of what it eventually could be.

As you allow yourself to do this, you find that the moments you are able to enjoy are actually better because it is not something that is only fleeting but instead is here for the long haul.

Right now, Mercury will be retrograde in only a couple of days which means that it is going to be time to review some matters within your life.

All of that is coming up, but today you are laying that groundwork for what you will be focusing on and by incorporating more realness, play and joy into your life now, you will end up making sure that is a theme that you continue.

With Venus being on the cusp of Leo and Virgo today, it is also incorporating what is real alongside what simply just feels good.

Leo is a fire sign that is full of boldness while Virgo wants to heal and make sure that everything is based on reality.

You will ride the waves of the cusp today just before the Moon settles into Capricorn in the evening hours setting the stage for you to start thinking more honestly and grounded not just about life, but about your relationships as well.

Here's how the energy flows during September 4, 2022, and why these three zodiac signs have great horoscopes all day.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is the last day that Venus will be in your sign until June of 2023, so it is time to make the most of it. The Sagittarius Moon is helping you find courage and direction today which means that it is time to take advantage of any opportunity that you have set off to the side in the past weeks.

You are a zodiac sign that has no problem being bold in terms of love or creating the life that you want. However, you can hold onto hurt feelings for quite some time which can color your perspective and make you hold back when all you want to do is rush forward.

Today make sure that you embrace this Venus energy in your sign and express yourself fully. If you want to make plans or reach out to someone now is your chance to speak vibrantly from the heart. The only regret there truly is not taking a chance.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is completing its last retrograde in your sign for its current cycle which means that it should actually be wrought with great moments and positive karmic outcomes. Today it aligns with the Sagittarius Moon giving you a peak at what the truth is about an ongoing situation.

It may have to do more with family than a romantic relationship, but the ability to see that today allows you to feel like it is not yours to carry. As a zodiac sign that represents the collective as much as the self, this is a chance for you to make sure that you are not worrying about more than what is actually yours to figure out.

As you release this burden, you are actually able to enjoy more of life and all that you have grown in, which has also been part of Saturn’s master plan all along.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in your zodiac sign today aligns with some great powerhouses in astrology; Jupiter in Aries, Neptune in Pisces and Venus in Leo. The question is, will you take the chance that the universe provides you today?

Pisces' energy always reflects what is going on at home while Aries helps you clearly express yourself and Leo is there helping to remind you that the more you learn, the more your perspective of everything will change.

You are always gifted with the ability to see more of the big picture than other signs but you also sometimes over question yourself when it comes to what you really want to create.

Today gives you a chance to figure out how you really feel about an important relationship and what direction you want to take your life, which puts you in exactly the place that you need to, ready to take action.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.