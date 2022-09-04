The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 5, 2022

The only thing that really stands in our way today is the idea of how much damage a transit like Moon square Mercury can do while it's in Virgo sun, as it is today, September 5, 2022.

It's not like we're going to consciously try and get ourselves in hot water, but then again, if we are one of three zodiac signs here, we may not be able to help ourselves.

It's as if there's an invisible compass inside us that points the way to the trouble, and we, somehow, unknowingly, walk right into it.

The main issue here is communication. Because we have so much Virgo influence, we get a little nit-picky; we want to tell people how to do what they are already good at. We get in the way of other people's lives simply because we can hold back.

We feel as though our 'guidance' is needed and that people can't do it without our expert advice. During Moon square Mercury, we use all the energy through words, and we don't hold back because we think we're right.

During this patch of transit, we always think we're right.

And we impress our thoughts and ways upon others, without them asking directly for our help.

We don't pick up on the queues of others; we interfere and advise and all we really end up doing is coming across as the world's greatest authority on all things, which is completely obnoxious and never necessary. Today we have no discretion whatsoever, and we most certainly cannot 'read the room.'

What makes September 5, 2022 a rough horoscope day for Cancer, Libra and Pisces zodiac signs?

Read on to find out.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What surprises you is that you usually are able to hold back when it comes to voicing an opinion that you just know is going to get you in trouble. But no, not today. Today is for saying the words that you instantly regret, and taking a chance on ruining a relationship that probably didn't need to hear what you had to say.

Then again, who knows, maybe your indiscretion will change things up a bit and open the doors to something bigger and better?

There's always that chance, as Moon square Mercury isn't necessarily a 'bad' transit; what it does in your case, Cancer, is that it frees you up a little too much. While that may sound liberating and good, the freedom that follows may be the kind you want to avoid from now on, as it will totally isolate you. So, watch what you say today, as there's a good chance it will be both major and isolating for you.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The irony of being a Libra is that, oftentimes, you're not as 'well-balanced' as we'd all like to believe, in fact, on days like today, with Moon square Mercury in the sky, you are quite off balance, and that may lead to arguments and aggressive behavior.

You want something today that cannot be achieved.

Your frustration has no way to express itself other than through words, and your focus can be on nothing else but a person. With that as your equation, you'll end up being on the attack.

Today has you venting your frustration on someone else, someone totally innocent and definitely not deserving of your torment. You don't like yourself today, so rather than face that like a boss, you turn your aggression to anyone who will take it, and you find that person quite easily as they accidentally walk right into your scope of fury.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While today may make you feel a little sensitive and possibly a bit withdrawn, you may find yourself in the presence of someone who really needs a target to express their frustrations to, and while you may even offer yourself up to this person as a friend, they will, over time, start to become unfriendly.

Today is all about mean words said to the wrong person at the wrong time, and during Moon square Mercury on September 5, you may end up being the recipient of those nasty verbal assaults. Sometimes, you can take it; you're a strong person, Pisces, and you can generally tell when someone's just being a jerk and can't be taken seriously.

This is all good until they start getting personal, and then you know it's time to remove yourself from the scene of the crime. Walk away, Pisces, because if you don't, this person is going to chew your head off.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.