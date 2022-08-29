The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Today the astrological energy cools with a return to quiet as you are encouraged to reflect and find peace.

The Moon is in Libra all day giving harmonious and even positive energy helping you to see the benefit of where you are in life right now instead of the challenges.

Libra Moon helps you to be able to see things accurately, find balance within the situation, and to be able to see logically what it is that you need to do next.

Yesterday was the first of two Chiron in Aries and North Node in Taurus unions that will occur this week.

This is a powerful transit to occur once within a short period of time, let alone two.

Chiron in Aries and the North Node in Taurus bring together the themes of self-healing and your soul contract which is also often considered your fate.

When these two powerful planets meet, they bring realizations, truths, and the ability to overcome any limiting patterns or cycles.

When you are in a phase of your life that does not feel fulfilling, either in your personal or professional life, it is not that things just happen to create difficulty but that it is often the product of you still being in a place of wounding.

This can be because you are scared to make changes, you are still learning your worthiness, or even you feel stuck within a certain part of your life.

Chiron in Aries helps you to reflect and look at yourself so that you can see why you have made the choices you have while North Node in Taurus shows you the choices you can make for a better life.

With all of this just occurring yesterday, today may be a day for rest, contemplation, or even to start making some slight changes where you are able to.

The Libra Moon aligns with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, the only astrological factor today, as a way to help you find balance within yourself and to continue to reveal to you the lessons that have been a part of your life.

Saturn is the lord of time and karma, the ruler of boundaries and even those karmic relationships that you often have to experience in order to learn more about who you are.

Together these two planets provide a space for you to see things logically today, to be less attached to a specific outcome, and to feel that internal sense of balance that no matter what may happen, you ultimately know that you are being guided.

When you are able to feel balance within your mind and even your heart, you are more likely to see things as they are which is an important part of the energy this week because that is also the only way that you are truly going to be able to change things.

Which three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 30, 2022?

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Chiron in Aries continues to stir the waters with healing; however today you should be able to start seeing some answers appear instead of only questions. In your zodiac sign, Chiron has been focused on helping you heal in ways that will ultimately change your entire life. As much as you are a zodiac sign that is known for focusing on yourself, you often try to change situations around you, or even people, instead of simply accepting the limitations that are present.

Even though you can do almost anything you put your mind to, it does not mean you can do everything. If a job or relationship is not fulfilling or happy for instance, you cannot simply do it so by sheer will. Chiron asks you to lean into what you need to heal to be able to see things clearly which today’s Libra Moon will help with.

Libra is also your opposing zodiac sign, so it is likely that a significant part of what you are moving through right now involves your romantic relationship or even history. Let yourself find your own balance before you take on creating it in your life.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today the Moon in your zodiac sign is bringing a sense of security and peace to your heart. This will be extremely beneficial as you will be able to feel more grounded and rooted in yourself and in what is currently going on. Chiron for you has brought to light childhood issues that you still need to heal through so that you can start making different decisions.

But to be able to take that on, you need to feel secure within yourself, which is exactly what the energy today will provide. It may even feel like a respite, that whatever was stirred up for you yesterday has calmed down. As much as you strive to avoid confrontation, it is important to not avoid what still needs healing.

Just because the fires have subsided today and you are feeling calmer does not mean that the issue is gone altogether. Instead, take today to rest, reflect on what came up, and honestly look at what that means for your healing journey because it will come back up sooner rather than later.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn has really been working over since 2020 when it first moved into your zodiac sign. Whether through the effects it has had on your career or even romantic life, you have seen so much change since this astrological phase began. It currently is in its last retrograde in your sign as it begins to prepare to exit in early 2023. As much as this will feel like a period of great freedom without the restrictions that this planet can often bring before that happens, it also brings the cumulation of what the purpose has been to all of it.

In union with the Libra Moon, today is your chance to reclaim your inner power through a sense of balance. Being able to see everything clearly even if you are not acting on it just yet, feeling at peace at this moment even if you know that things will be changing. Balance is being able to not just be within the present moment but also hold multiple outcomes as possibilities yet clinging to none. Today simply observe yourself and your own feelings, as well as situations around you. The time to act will come, but just not today.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.