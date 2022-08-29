The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, August 30, 2022

If there's one word that everybody hears and nobody likes, it's the word, "no." Today has plenty of NO in store for us, and while NO can be a good thing, today it tends to do what it's set out to do: stop us from proceeding with whatever it is that we really want to do.

Today is the day where we are held back, and restricted; there are things in motion today that we cannot control, and try as we may, we will be halted in place. All dressed up with nowhere to go, so to speak.

It really doesn't matter how great our intentions are today; we have the Moon trine Saturn in our midst, and when this transit does its work, it often brings inhibition and prohibition. In other words, we may feel like we arrive too late for the party.

There are things that we are unaware of today, things that make sure we can't get ahead, and those things are usually cemented by laws and regulations. One thing that comes up is naïveté; we may think we can do something and it will only be revealed to us later that our intentions are futile.

And so, today, August 30, comes with its rough side and for some signs, that means we approach things with a positive attitude only to find out that there is no possible way we could achieve what we want, due to circumstances that have already been put in place. What makes it rough is the idea that we don't give up; we keep pressing and trying, which ends up with us feeling frustrated and at a loss.

Read on to find out why today brings rough horoscopes for the following three zodiac signs on August 30, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may find that you take things a little too seriously today and that you end up making a giant big deal out of tiny little issues. You are frustrated with something in your life and you are taking it out on everything you can get your hands on. You feel as though life isn't working out the way you wanted it to, and now, you're yelling at things like TV remotes and power cords, simply because you can't focus your anger on who or what the real problem is.

Saturn is harsh on so many people, and you are not one to escape the clutches of this transit and its negative effects. You feel as though you're ready to burst, and yet, you can't figure out exactly what it is that's bothering you. What may have happened is that someone in your life said, "no" to you, and you didn't like it, so now, today, you are taking out your frustrations on inanimate objects.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today sets you up with expectations that can never be filled, and you're starting to wonder why you even try to fulfill them as they really do feel hopeless to you. You are the one who says, "no" today, and you do it because you don't want to believe. There's something in your life that doesn't seem to want you involved and it angers you and makes you feel sad. This sadness will morph into depression as the day goes on, and at some point, you may end up just walking off set.

This game of life is just a little too hardcore today and you're not up for playing. You feel like you don't live up to anyone's expectations and the sad part is that you try to. Somewhere along the line, you started to believe that maybe you should be just like everyone else, and when that didn't work out, you just felt rejected and useless. Do yourself a favor, Cancer, stick with the original plan: loving yourself.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Anytime you are in the position of having to listen to and abide by rules, you tend to feel uncomfortable. Today is all about following the rules and respecting the law, a thing you may have some disdain for as it is.

You've never been able to just go with the flow as you don't think of yourself as a worker bee or a lemming that follows the herd; you are your own individual and you do what you like if someone doesn't like it, then they can go away.

Still, today is so ripe with Saturn energy that it's hard for even a Sagittarius like you to stand up to it. What makes this day rough is that you'll have to back down. It will prod your ego so hard that you might even shed a tear out of frustration, but still, Saturn wins today. Get back into your seat and stay there, Sagittarius. Today is not your turn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.