The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Improve This Week, August 29 - September 4, 2022

Chiron and the North Node align twice this week bringing in a dose of healing energy for any relationships that have strained or going through challenges.

Chiron is the wounded healer and in Aries is being focused on taking all that healing empathetic energy and focusing it on itself, which is what you will be guided to do as well.

The North Node in Taurus is all about your fate, and the solid foundation that is necessary to be able to step into it.

Together the week ahead serves as an opportunity to let healing within yourself help you also deepen and strengthen your romantic connection.

This energy is only magnified by the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius which radiates gratitude, forgiveness, and a magical dose of new beginnings.

For those that are able and have taken that dive within themselves then this week promises greater ease and connection.

But it also serves an important lesson as well.

Sometimes it is not just major lessons about life that challenge relationships, but a lack of gratitude for what you do have and forgiveness for what has or even has not occurred.

Once you remember this, you suddenly remember what makes love so worth it after all.

For four zodiac signs whose relationships improve the week of August 29 - September 4, 2022, a little effort is all it takes.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The North Node is continually active in your zodiac sign this week as it aligns with Chiron in Aries. Rather than this creating a split or separation in your relationship, it instead deepens the bond as it opens up the opportunity for you and your partner to heal together.

Whether this is couples counseling or taking a breathwork class together, there is a deepening of your bond that creates an entirely new kind of relationship.

You have been through a lot of changes since 2018 when Uranus first moved into your sign and while it has not left yet, you are now in the rebuilding phase of this process. This means that it is time to focus that healing energy on the relationship that you have with your partner.

A lot has to happen for both people to feel like they are ready to go deeper, to abandon some of the coping mechanisms that they used to deal with challenges, or to keep themselves safe. However, when both are in the place to address themselves and their relationship, then that is also the place where magic can start to occur within the relationship.

This week allow yourself to see that things can improve and change in your relationship. Once you create the space so that you can receive it, you will be amazed at what you are actually given.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Relationship strains have dominated the majority of the year for you so far. In many ways, it seemed like this was all you were able to focus on. However, things begin to shift this week as you realize that while the arguments with your partner were valid, you may have been acting out because of how you were feeling about yourself and your life.

When you are not in a good space Aries, you tend to take that and project it into every other area of your life.

This means that while you may not stay in your current relationship indefinitely, it does mean you can finally see that they were not the actual problem.

You sometimes find challenges in being able to acknowledge what you bring to the table or how you affect the energy of a space or relationship. Chiron, the wounded healer, in Aries aligns with the North Node in Taurus bringing up your wounds and also what you truly value in life as well as in the relationship. Now, things this week start to improve.

You begin to take more accountability for yourself, there is a lighter dynamic at play, and you actually may enjoy your partner or spouse this week. The thing is that you are still set for a lot of changes, so this may not ultimately be the romantic relationship you will be in for the rest of your life, but it is a shift that maybe you can be friends or even family as you both continue to grow within yourself and even in life as well.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The First Quarter Moon occurs in Sagittarius this week prompting you to get to a new level of gratitude and forgiveness which opens up a pathway towards a new dynamic within your relationship. If things have been challenging or even if there was a betrayal within the relationship, the energy this week allows for a new beginning.

When you are approaching your partner, this week look at what is meaningful within the relationship.

This has to do with what positives they bring to your life, and how they make your life better by simply being a part of it.

When you focus on what you are grateful for, automatically, what you are struggling with becomes smaller. As this happens, you start to see that the gift of forgiveness is not just for them but for yourself as well. It is not easy to be in a dynamic where there is conflict and yet love. Not every relationship can come back from tough times, but it is also quite possible to do just that and be better than you were before. A big part of being able to do this is also being willing to move forward, knowing that eventually there will be another challenging moment.

This is a relationship through Gemini. They are incredible and wonderful, but they also will hurt and trigger us at times simply because humans are not perfect even though love is. Neither you nor your partner needs to be perfect in order to deserve love, you simply need to consciously choose to become better together.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The better you feel about yourself, the better your life will progress. Saturn has been moving through your sign since 2020 which has been responsible for the best and maybe even some of the more challenging moments you have encountered. All the while though this has been helping you to shine your brightest.

Right now, with Saturn currently in retrograde, you are able to see just how much has changed and how much you have taken everything that has happened as a divine lesson instead of only being focused on the challenge itself. When you get to this space you start to reap the rewards of the universe.

Karmic lessons may not always be anything that you would willingly sign up for, but being able to actually learn them, begin new cycles and come out more authentic than you began is what unleashes some of the best moments of your life. You will be radiating high energy this week.

You will be feeling confident, loveable, and vulnerable creating the space for a deeper connection and also higher intimacy. This is what you have been working towards even before you were aware you were working towards something. The only thing you have to do now is simply to allow yourself to embrace this big, beautiful time in your life and remember that you really can put the past to rest.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.