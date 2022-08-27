The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships During The Week Of August 29 - September 4, 2022

This week with Chiron, the wounded healer, active in Aries alongside the North Node in Taurus brings the awareness that it is not enough to just end a relationship, but instead to heal yourself out of it.

It is easier to end a relationship than it is to heal your way out.

As you heal and come into a healthier stable version of yourself, you are then able to begin to transition out of your relationship.

It may take longer in this way but it is also more permanent because you are literally no longer the person that needed that particular dynamic which means that the separation will continue instead of the on-and-off situation that unhealthy relationships often are.

Take this energy as a chance to focus more on yourself.

To see what is keeping you within a connection that you do not feel aligns with your true self and then allow yourself to put your healing as the priority, unafraid of the change that will mean.

When relationships begin to struggle as you heal, create healthy boundaries, or even start advocating for your needs it is because they were only meant to love the unhealed version of you.

Knowing better means making a better plan and simple.

The week ahead is one where healing takes center stage as well as forgiving yourself for either staying or being stuck in situations for so long that you now see with crystal clarity.

But that is the path of love and relationships, you cannot often see the truth until you are already on the other side.

Here is which four zodiac signs fall out of love and end relationships the week of August 29 - September 4, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The North Node is currently in Taurus which highlights what is meant to be in your love life. This week it aligns with Chiron in Aries, not once but twice. Chiron is known as the wounded healer and is responsible for how you view yourself and even what relationships you enter into.

It brings together healing with your fate seeing that the path forward was never about anything happening outside of you, but in growing and through that you will be guided to your fate. When you are making relationship choices outside of what is divinely meant for you, they can be unhealthy or just plain toxic.

Relationship dynamics like codependency, trauma bonding, and even toxic attachment can all be at play when you are still moving through the purpose of Chiron in your chart.

As Chiron and the North Node align this week it will mention an aspect of karma, that some lesson or phase is finally coming full circle which will allow you to move on into a new chapter.

Anything that ends this week will be because you have grown beyond it. It is normal to feel the physical symptoms of separation from a trauma bond, but it is also important to keep trusting in your own healing. This week is about moving through a new stage of healing so that you are one step closer to your fate and divine love.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Chiron is currently in Aries which means that for you, there has been and will continue to be a lot of healing done in your romantic life. The thing that this asteroid wants to show you though is that you are not just healing from the relationships you have been in, but also the ones that shaped you as a child.

Chiron is known as the wounded healer, the one that heals others but seldom realizes it has the same capacity to heal itself. It also deals with a lot of childhood wounds, those cliché terms of mommy or daddy issues.

The hardest thing about having these wounds come up is that it does not mean your parents did not love you or that you did not have a good childhood.

It only means that you inherited through ancestral trauma a certain way of approaching relationships based on what you either saw or experienced as a child. This week it will especially hit those relationships in which you are dating someone who mentions this level of childhood trauma in your life.

Whether it is you are dating your father or mother in theory, there will be aware that the same way you are loved now, is the same as when you were a child.

This actually allows you to separate from the union but also to start to understand that you can choose differently which means that instead of operating from a place of wounding, you will have finally started to choose from a place of healing.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The First Quarter Moon in your sign midweek brings up themes of forgiveness and new beginnings. However, this is not in a romantic relationship, but in the one that you have with yourself.

There has been a great deal of activity within your home environment recently and with the lessons that you have already gone through this year, it seems that this area of your life is ripe for a change.

When you start to have compassion for yourself, you are more able to forgive yourself for the choices that you have previously made. This is what actually allows you to start to see new perspectives open up to you.

You cannot see a way out of your situation until you first forgive yourself for making choices when you didn't know better; when you were still learning who you even were.

As this progresses and continues to play out this week and even into next week as the Pisces Full Moon brings things to a head you will finally be able to find peace with yourself.

When you do this, you allow yourself to now see things as they are and not as your wounds would have liked you to believe. Just because life does not turn out as you had thought it would at one point, does not mean that it is not happening exactly as it is meant to.

For you, a separation is coming this week that likely will affect your home environment and bring about a move or relocation.

It is one that holds the promise of unlocking not just a completely different life, but also a completely different version of yourself.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturn is currently in Aquarius retrograde right now which means that it is also time to finally start absorbing some lessons that you have been delaying in your romantic life. These lessons can include karmic ties, boundaries, trusting of time but also being able to advocate for yourself, learning when to take risks and when you are working with universal energies and when you are working against them.

Saturn has been in Aquarius since 2020 and will be leaving in March 2023. This time frame is when Mars, who just entered Gemini, will finally leave this sign, as well as the Virgo Full Moon which will conclude the current lunar cycle.

The next seven months are extremely important for you as there will be parts of your life that truly wrap up and let you have that new beginning you have been scared to admit to yourself that you actually want.

This week Saturn retrograde in Aquarius aligns with Venus in Leo. You may be feeling down or disappointed about the current state of your romantic life.

Whether single or not, it is not as you genuinely want or need it to be. Instead of just trying to push off these feelings, let yourself actually sit with them without distraction or seeking external validation to make yourself feel better.

See what is at the root of these feelings. Focus on what it is you truly hope for and then let yourself start to make decisions based on that rather than what you are afraid will happen. By doing this you are setting the intention for not just this week but the next seven months.

For you, this is the end of talking yourself out of what you most want because you are afraid of what will happen. Self-protection never leads to you actually getting what it is you want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.