7 Easy Ways To Be Instantly More Attractive (No Makeup Required)

What drives your attraction to other people and what makes you more attractive to them? There are some simple ways you can learn how to be more attractive that have little to do with changing your body.
It's all about letting your happiness and your inner light shine.
If you wonder what makes a woman attractive, or how you can be attractive, then first you need to understand that everyone has their own definition of beauty. These ideals can all be very different standards, but there are ways to increase your attraction and embrace your true beauty.
Being attractive is not just about physical appearance, it's also something innate.
So how will you make yourself shine, and what do you need to do to appear more attractive?
Here are 7 easy ways to make yourself more attractive and get guys to notice your beautiful self:
1. Be genuinely happy
Happiness is the most attractive feature of all, whether it's for romantic attraction or just platonic. People are automatically attracted to anyone who's wearing a smile on their face.
Nobody wants to be around a person who carries a bag full of negative energy. You want to be around someone who is optimistic and joyful; someone who can uplift your mood and make you feel that you can do anything because they'll support you and be your cheerleader.
Happiness is what makes you beautiful inside and out.
In order to appear more attractive, try to let your happiness shine by trying the following:
- Practice smiling
- Be grateful
- Get enough sleep
- Spend time with your friends and family
2. Embrace your confidence
You can be anything you want if you have confidence; this will make you unstoppable. When you're armed with self-confidence, you feel and look sexy even if you don’t have your ideal body.
Having confidence means you don’t depend on anybody to feel good about yourself. When you feel good about yourself, you'll believe in who you are and what you're capable of.
To build your confidence, try these activities:
- Stop comparing yourself to others
- Learn to dress to flatter your body
- Face your fears and don’t be afraid of failure
- Compliment others
- Don’t be nervous when making conversation
3. Be compassionate
People are attracted to someone who's capable of showing their feelings for other people. Having compassion allows a person to understand what someone else is feeling and relate to them.
Men are drawn to compassionate women because of their ability to understand where they're coming from.
Here are some easy ways to show compassion and appear more attractive:
- Encourage others
- Show kindness
- Think before you speak
- Praise others
4. Show off your sense of humor
When you're funny, people want to be around you. Humor takes all the negative thoughts away and makes others feel comfortable. Men are easily attracted to women with a good sense of humor, because they find a woman with a good sense of humor to have a laid-back personality, can get along with different people and different personalities, can cheer everyone up, and are ready to face challenges with optimism.
Some easy ways to let your sense of humor shine:
- Be comfortable with yourself
- Laugh at your own experiences
- Be around people who are funny
- Think positive
- Think funny
- Watch and read jokes
5. Don't be afraid to be adventurous
Being adventurous will make you feel and look young, make you smarter, and increase your sex appeal.
Women who love traveling and adventure are intelligent and inquisitive. Men are attracted to women with this trait because they are passionate about life and face challenges with enthusiasm.
How to live your life filled with adventure:
- Make new friends
- Commit to exploring new places and things
- Face your fears with no hesitation
- Enjoy traveling alone
6. Be nurturing to others
Nurturing means to take care of and protect someone or something. Men want a woman who knows how to show their love and affection.
Showing a nurturing side to men with make them feel cared for and, if you're both hoping for kids in the future, it will make him feel comfortable with how you'll be as a parent.
Simple ways to be nurturing to others:
- Practice attentiveness and listening skills
- Show emotional support
- Learn to compromise
- Give compliments
7. Perfect your active listening skills
Being a good active listener means you're able to understand what the other person is saying and make them feel like they're being heard and understood.
Active listening is when you truly listen to the other person when they're speaking instead of just waiting for your turn to speak.
This way, you're able to create meaningful conversations and connections.
How to become a better active listener:
- Maintain eye contact with the person who's talking
- Don’t interrupt or change the subject
- Paraphrase or summarize what you just heard
- Ask interesting questions
- Think before responding
In order to make yourself appear more attractive, practice happiness and these other tips. You'll get his attention in no time.
