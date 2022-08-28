The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, August 29, 2022

Ever have one of those days where you feel like your dreams are so achievable and promising that you practically walk on air, knowing that you are powerful and ready for the world?

During the Moon trine Mars, you may start out this way, but the problem with days like today is that, no matter how high your hopes go, there's someone lurking on the sidelines, waiting to burst your bubble.

Today is the day where things like jealousy and envy show up to spoil the party, and while we may think we can shake it off and not be affected, some signs will definitely get suckered into the negativity.

During the Moon trine Mars, we may run into people who are upset by our happiness.

You know the kind; they just can't be happy for another person and begrudge all joy with sneers and nasty comments. We'll be running into a few of those folks today, and the distressing part is that because of the Mars influence, they won't hesitate to be as nasty as they want to be. It may even shock us.

So, today, August 29, will have us face to face with someone who will show us that they have no shame when it comes to saying the absolute worst things possible. And because it's a Mars transit, we may be tempted to react according to their calculations, which means we are no better than they are.

Today it is advised to take things with a grain of salt; do not let the poison sink in. Reject it.

Why today brings rough horoscopes for the following three zodiac signs on August 29, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've been trying very hard to manage your life; you may be trying something new out, a lifestyle change or a diet plan. You are probably doing very well with this and you might even feel like you're on the road to success, as you feel in charge of your life and that feels good.

What gets in your way today is the nonstop chatter that takes place at work, where it seems you are the topic of discussion.

If you have been improving your life, there's a good chance your appearance has become healthier too, and you might even be dazzling this upsets people.

There are people in your workplace who cannot bear the idea of you advancing; how dare you! During Moon trine Mars, your powerful new focus becomes someone else's cause for unhappiness.

Instead of following your example, there's someone in your life who wishes to trod upon it instead. Jealous much?

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might end up being the jealous one today, Aquarius, as it seems that things are not as easy as you might have thought they'd be on this day, August 29, 2022. Today may put you in direct confrontation with exactly what you don't like about yourself, and it will be a hard lesson for you to learn.

You may come to know that you are lazy and that your tendency towards laziness may very well be what's at the heart of your not getting what you want.

Oh sure, you can buy your way through everything, but you can't make things happen; you want something to happen and it frustrates you that you cannot simply make it happen with money. This one relies on you, and today, you will either have to move or waste away. Today requires action, and a bit of competition.

Listen, if you want something, you need to go get it. Don't just sit back and judge others for 'not deserving' the very thing you want. Go get it yourself.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Moon trine Mars is a place that makes you very uncomfortable. The energy of today is way too hostile for you. It feels as though everyone in your life is pushing past you to get to their goal. You don't like being pushed aside, and yet, you keep on taking it.

Today is going to have you going over old routines so that you can uproot what's been at the heart of your problems, and you may find out that you are a bit asocial, and that being this way has turned certain people in your life off.

You envy their ability to gel with the crowd, but you, yourself, could never be that integrated. Moon trine Mars brings out the facetious side of you, which is an odd rebellion as you generally come off as shy or withdrawn.

Today, you use facetiousness as your weapon of choice, thinking it will do you good. It won't.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.