The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Monday, August 29, 2022

With the Moon entering Libra on this day, August 29, 2022, we should see some easy-going times where relationships are concerned.

Libra does bring balance and for those of us who spend our daily lives with a partner who is 'always there', today gives us the notion that it's not all that bad.

After all, when we sign on for a relationship, we really do sign on for a lack of privacy. Being with a person 24-7 is rough stuff, but with Moon in Libra on our side, we feel at ease with our situation. We may even come to love it.

We also have Moon conjunction Mercury working in our favor on this day, and while this isn't always the number one 'go to' positive event for romance, it does have a way of smoothing things over so that communication between the zodiac signs is possible.

On this day, we want to get along with our mates; we don't look for reasons to rebel, and we're not interested in 'changing things up.' We just want one peaceful, easy day where nothing even slightly resembles drama. Welcome to today.

And, as it goes with Libra transits, they are not for everybody. However, if you are one of the signs that are able to parlay this transit into success, then you'll want more and more Libra transits in your life. If you are able to work with the easy-going nature of this transit, then you will definitely be able to consider yourself lucky in love, today.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on Monday, August 29, 2022?

Find out more if you're a Gemini, Scorpio or a Sagittarius.

1. Gemini

(May 21– June 20)

You don't really think of yourself as lucky in anything, except maybe in finding good parking spaces, and being lucky in love never crosses your mind.

You're more of a 'take what you get and don't get upset' kind of person, and so far, it's worked for you. During Moon in Libra, you'll be surprised at how well this nonchalant attitude of yours actually does work for you.

It's the idea that you are not super attached to your mate; sure, you love and adore them, but you are also wise to life and its little tricks; you believe that beloved things can be taken from you at any moment, and this brings you a light sense of detachment. What people don't realize is that this is also what makes you easy to deal with.

Your partner will find you very easy going today, and in turn, they will let you have your space, your privacy, whatever you want.

2. Scorpio

(October 23– November 21)

Today brings you what you need: a respectful partner who doesn't push your buttons and has no vested interest in making you sad or angry. Ah, today is that easy.

With the Moon in Libra, you don't feel the pressure of everyday life, in fact, you feel like you have open space to flow within, and since your partner is so on board with the good vibes, they might as well come along.

You and your romantic partner don't always do what is expected, and today may have you both doing the unexpected: taking the day off to just enjoy each other. There are people in your life who don't understand you or your motives; they assume you are much more complex than you really are.

Alas, there is one person who totally gets you, and during Moon in Libra, you'll be able to spend quality time with them, and they are, of course, the love of your life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22– December 21)

Anytime you can cop a ride on one of the well-balanced stars, you are all in. During Moon in Libra, one such situation will crop up for you, and it will feel sweet. You and your mate have been wanting something like this for what feels like forever, and finally, you can both drop off the face of the planet for the reasons of just finding each other again.

You've needed this renewal, and though there's nothing wrong with the relationship you're in, it's always nice to know that you and they can go 'somewhere only you know.' It's time for secret plans and humorous settings. You feel whimsical and easy-going today, and so does the person you love.

So, your feeling is, why not do something totally goofy and fun on this day? With the Moon in Libra, you won't be able to find a reason why not. Enjoy your good times, Sagittarius, as they are few and far between.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.