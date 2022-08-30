Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 31, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, August 31, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun is in Virgo and the Moon spends the day in Libra. Today's numerology is a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Few things in life are more challenging than decisions of the heart, and today Aries, you are caught between a rock and a hard place.

You need to decide whether or not you will let the past continue to define who you are and what you want to be. Your heart may feel torn between what was but do you really want to miss out on what could be by delaying your future?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have a good head on your shoulders, Taurus, and yes, you most certainly have made bad choices in the past, but that is behind you.

You've learned and you've grown from all your life experiences. Now, all you need to do is own up to what you know and then make better decisions. As they say, "Upward and onward!".

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You lead by example today, Gemini, and although you would not necessarily call yourself a role model or want to be one, you are in so many ways.

Today, people watch your actions closer than usual, and what they see they really love. That's why when you observe friends copying your lifestyle choices, it's truly a compliment, even if it does not always feel like one.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

It's funny how temptation seems to reveal its ugly head just when you have finally stopped thinking about an ex. Today, you may find yourself slipping back into an old thought pattern due to your memory or a sudden text.

Think about how far you've come, Cancer, and be mindful that just because someone has come back into your world that does not mean they belong there.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

There's a bright side to every situation. Good or bad, you can see the positive outcome of an event because of how you respond and handle yourself.

Your courage and faith will help you to work out whatever problems come up today. You will find the blessing in the middle of the storm.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have quite a few talents that you are underutilizing, but you won't know that until you have tested out all the others that you have.

Don't be so willing to throw in the towel when life hits you sideways. You will make it through this tough patch without any problems at all.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You are the Justice tarot card, and as the card indicates you wish for life and people to act fairly. Today, you may be the referee for others and hold people accountable in some way.

Either by gently calling a friend out when they act inappropriately or drawing attention to a slight that someone didn't realize happened, you are the voice of reason today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always speaking, Scorpio, and when you receive the Star tarot card you are being invited to embark on a journey with your higher power.

You are being poured into and wisdom given to you is never meant for you to keep to yourself. You are meant to share it with others and give as generously as you have been gifted.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Are you overthinking things? You have a lot on your mind so even your sleep is being disrupted.

It's time to keep your journal and write ideas and thoughts down. Clear your mind at the end of the day with a list of everything you need to tend to so you can relax and unwind. Good sleep will help you have better focus during the day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Your luck is taking a turn for the better, and when opportunity meets you where you are don't look at the gift as if you don't deserve it.

It's yours and when the universe opens its purse to share from the depths of wealth, take it. There's enough for everyone and even more where that came from.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You recognize when it's time to move on, so you're ready to run toward your future and not look back.

You've felt beaten, battered, and worn lately. Now that you see your chance to get out of a negative situation there's no stopping you from charging ahead to seize your new life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble happens, and when it comes out of the blue a part of you may wonder, "Where is the justice in this situation?"

You might even ask, "Why me?" But things happen to good people every day. Ask the universe what it is trying to teach you, and what it is you need to learn.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.