Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 29, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Enjoy some quiet time, Aries. Getting used to silence is a process that takes time.

When you give yourself an opportunity to do nothing, you're not wasting time or being lazy. You're allowing your mind time to heal and to make room for new ideas to come to the surface.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are on a spiritual journey, Taurus where the universe reveals things to you that you need to know about your future.

You are here with a life purpose, and until spend time being still and quiet you may not discover what that is. Today, allow yourself some time to sit and gather your thoughts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

When the universe lets you know you're on the right path it has a funny way of helping you to remember all sorts of experiences you have had and how they all lead to a certain moment in time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel so unfair and you may believe that you or someone you love has been dealt an unfair hand.

When life does not make sense, you can choose to feel defeated or trust that everything happens for a reason. And part of that reason may be to learn to take action and change things that are within your control.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When you are in a relationship or back in the dating scene, you may find your soul can be confused when your heart and mind seem to want different things.

You may not know who you truly want to be with or perhaps what you ought to focus on at the moment.

The best thing to do is, to be honest with yourself and search for the truth that can lead you where you need to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Compromise is something that works until it is no longer viable. You can only ignore your own desires for so long. After awhile complacency can lead you to question everything you've claimed to believe and then push you to make a big change that can disrupt the status quo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are working hard toward a big goal, and sometimes this process can feel exhausting to you. It's so easy to think that quitting is a better choice but hang in there, Libra.

You don't want to give up when you are so close to reaching your dreams and your goals.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

The end is so close, Scorpio. A huge weight that has been on your shoulders will finally lift. The bills will be paid, or perhaps the job hunt will be over, and you will finally be on solid ground where you no longer fear the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are ready to run toward the future, Sagittarius, and you can't seem to get there fast enough. This is an exciting time in your life. You can see all that you've ever wanted right before you and you no longer have to wait for someone to make it happen. It is happening for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You have found the courage you need to take a big step in a new direction. You are able to risk things without fear and aim for what you want without hesitation. Nothing can stop you now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

When you finally arrive at a place in time where things feel right to you, it's a beautiful thing. The stars are shining brighter than ever, and even the hardest moments of your life all make sense and teach you an important lesson that brightens your future to instill a sense of hope.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Tradition has its place in your life. Why reinvent the wheel when you can simply follow what has already been done and discover how easy things can be? You don't need to work so hard when everything has been mapped out for you.

