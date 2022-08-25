Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 26, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 25, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, August 26, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.
RELATED: How Mercury Retrograde's Shadow Period Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Relationship Horoscope From August 22 - September 9, 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Four of Cups
Everything you need is at your fingertips, Aries. Today's Four of Cups indicates that you need to listen to your feelings a little more than usual. You may try to talk yourself out of something that your mind thinks is impossible, but the universe knows something that you don't.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Lovers
You are slightly divided on how you feel right now, and part of the reason is that you've become distracted by things in life that appear to be better than what you have now. You might be ready to move on in a new direction, but before you do this be sure that it is truly what you want.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles
You are in a strong position to make a go with a new hobby or a career you'd like to pursue. A money-making opportunity is on the table for you, Gemini. You are at a point in time where you need to go for it or the ship will sail without you.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
The Wheel of Fortune is a sign that you're slated for a lucky day. You are going to have some good fortune come your way. You may meet the right people. If you have to catch someone over the phone, they will be available to talk. Your words flow and all that you need is right there for you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords
Today is a great day for setting some time aside to carefully plan your future. You have to put down on paper the steps you will take to help you visualize how you will go about reaching your goals. Give yourself this time and don't let your day go by without doing the work you want to do that's just for you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Devil
You are feeling slightly tempted to try something that you would never have considered before. The Devil tarot is a warning that your desires could lead you down the wrong path. Be careful, Virgo.
Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
You are thinking a bit more than usual about a person or an important project. You may even be teetering around worry which can cause you to spend too much time thinking about what could happen. Go with the flow, Libra. Do your best and then go with it.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups
Your friendships can have you feeling all sorts of ways due to the varying opinions people have that conflict with your desires and wants. This is your life, Scorpio. Only you know what you ought to do. You can get their opinions, but at the end of the day, it's all about you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords
There's a lot coming at you and it's all happening so fast. You may not be able to keep up with it all. Make sure you get a break and don't let yourself burn the candle at both ends for too long. You will be more productive with a little bit of rest and a mental respite.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
Related Stories From YourTango:
Childhood memories can cause you to yearn for a visit to your old hometown. You may miss when life felt easier to you. While you can't go back to yesterday, you can build the type of future you want to live that provides you joy and comfort.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Emperor
You may deal with an argumentative person who only wants to push your buttons and cause you to feel down about yourself. When you find yourself around an individual who seems to like drama, run the other way. You don't have time to deal with that in your life.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
A problem can come to you once again, and it may be lingering from a situation you dealt with yesterday. You might find it hard to resolve, but with patience and perseverance you will get the out you need and put this entire ordeal behind you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.