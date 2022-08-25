Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 26, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, August 26, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Everything you need is at your fingertips, Aries. Today's Four of Cups indicates that you need to listen to your feelings a little more than usual. You may try to talk yourself out of something that your mind thinks is impossible, but the universe knows something that you don't.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are slightly divided on how you feel right now, and part of the reason is that you've become distracted by things in life that appear to be better than what you have now. You might be ready to move on in a new direction, but before you do this be sure that it is truly what you want.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You are in a strong position to make a go with a new hobby or a career you'd like to pursue. A money-making opportunity is on the table for you, Gemini. You are at a point in time where you need to go for it or the ship will sail without you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune is a sign that you're slated for a lucky day. You are going to have some good fortune come your way. You may meet the right people. If you have to catch someone over the phone, they will be available to talk. Your words flow and all that you need is right there for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Today is a great day for setting some time aside to carefully plan your future. You have to put down on paper the steps you will take to help you visualize how you will go about reaching your goals. Give yourself this time and don't let your day go by without doing the work you want to do that's just for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You are feeling slightly tempted to try something that you would never have considered before. The Devil tarot is a warning that your desires could lead you down the wrong path. Be careful, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are thinking a bit more than usual about a person or an important project. You may even be teetering around worry which can cause you to spend too much time thinking about what could happen. Go with the flow, Libra. Do your best and then go with it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Your friendships can have you feeling all sorts of ways due to the varying opinions people have that conflict with your desires and wants. This is your life, Scorpio. Only you know what you ought to do. You can get their opinions, but at the end of the day, it's all about you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

There's a lot coming at you and it's all happening so fast. You may not be able to keep up with it all. Make sure you get a break and don't let yourself burn the candle at both ends for too long. You will be more productive with a little bit of rest and a mental respite.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Childhood memories can cause you to yearn for a visit to your old hometown. You may miss when life felt easier to you. While you can't go back to yesterday, you can build the type of future you want to live that provides you joy and comfort.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You may deal with an argumentative person who only wants to push your buttons and cause you to feel down about yourself. When you find yourself around an individual who seems to like drama, run the other way. You don't have time to deal with that in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

A problem can come to you once again, and it may be lingering from a situation you dealt with yesterday. You might find it hard to resolve, but with patience and perseverance you will get the out you need and put this entire ordeal behind you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.