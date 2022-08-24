Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 25, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, August 25, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Moon will spend the day in lively Leo, and the Sun will be in practical Virgo.

We have energy from life path number 4, which is an indicator that our success can be found through careful and strategic planning.

Making plans is never easy when the day is busy and we have lots of responsibilities to tend to, and these feelings can cause overwhelm when not handled appropriately.

That's what today's Leo Moon and Virgo Sun energy remind us to address when considered in light of our tarot card reading.

When we think about what we want to accomplish and channel our fears proactively, we can see the blessings that both challenges and opportunities bring our way, regardless of how they are packaged.

Read on to find out what's in store for your zodiac down below.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You've been waiting so long to find the one that at times you feel like it will never happen. Before you rush off to put your heart away for good, Aries, rest assured true love is coming to you. It may take all year to find that perfect soulmate who connects with all your parts so perfectly, but this person is out there, and the Ten of Cups is a sign that you're on the right path.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Whenever you are learning something new, in relationships or in your workplace, it's so easy to go from one extreme to another. You are learning how to find the perfect balance between wants and needs, and also experiencing what you are able to do and what you can't. It will take time for this pendulum to stop swinging from one side to the other, but before you know it, balance will be reached.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands is a tarot card that comes up when you're at a point in your life where you need to take note and pay close attention to your choices. You have so many paths set before you. You may be tempted to dabble and try a few things, but ideally what you will want to do is choose what path is best for you and stick with it for a bit until it no longer seems to be what you needed or want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords is often about a message being delivered from a person whom you consider to be less experienced than you are. Whenever we meet someone who does not seem to be at the same level, we may prematurely judge that person as unwise or even naive. This tarot card is a warning to avoid overconfidence. You can learn something from others, no matter how young or inexperienced they may be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands is like a feather in your cap where you see how your life is taking a turn for the better and now you have a chance to do something new with your free time. You can start a new career, or hobby or take up a job that you enjoy. You may find that you're able to venture on a new journey that you have dreamed about your whole life. The world is opening up to you and it's giving you the go-ahead to experience all that the world has to offer.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You have positioned yourself to experience the joys of success, and as result karma has decided to reward you for all the time you've invested in a particular area of your life. If you've been working diligently and faithfully at a job, you may receive a bonus, reward or some form of acknowledgment. If you have been a partner who has helped your significant other and showed them unfailing love and unconditional loyalty, a proposal or some form of commitment may be given to you in return for their trust.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People can be so complicated and difficult at times that it's hard to know if they're being this way on purpose or if it's just life's circumstances causing their reactions to being less than desired. Right now, you are in the midst of complexity, perhaps due to personalities and problems. This day is going to require a lot of patience from you, and you will need to exercise common sense.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

The Five of Pentacles tarot card is a sign that life is about to become very busy. You may have so many things going on at the same time you won't know when you'll have a break or even how you're going to get through it all. You will find it useful to maintain a positive, go-getter attitude. Even though it can be so easy to feel overwhelmed today, things are going to work out for you and everything will fall into place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Your ability to show others kindness and helpfulness is unparallel today. Your sharp mind and ability to problem-solve eases the frustration of others and helps to bring peace and harmony back into your life and those whom you love and cherish.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Today is the perfect day to organize and structure your time and efforts. You will not want to go forward without a plan in place. In fact, disorganization is your enemy today. So at all costs, stop, create a small framework on how you'll approach your tasks and aim to stick to the plan as closely as possible.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Your childhood dreams are coming true, Aquarius. Much of what you have hoped your life will become is actualizing in a way that you did not expect it to. This can feel almost fated and surreal. Count your blessings, Aquarius. Wonderful things are happening in your life and giving you the grace you need to walk into your destiny with your chin up and your head held high.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Someone you thought you could trust has turned on you. They have decided that your friendship is not worth their loyalty and it hurts you to the core. This disappointment is going to take time to heal from, Pisces, but you will heal, and you'll become stronger than ever before as a result.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.