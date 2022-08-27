The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, August 28, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 28, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Aries

Commitment is a big deal, Aries, and you may not be ready to tie the knot just yet. Today, talk about what the future of your relationship needs to look like for you. Your partner may be ready to hear what you have to say.

Taurus

It takes a lot to be vulnerable in a relationship, Taurus. Today, you may feel ready to be brave and to open your heart even more than you have in the past. You have grown beyond certain fears and your desire to connect with a person on a deep level is greater than what has held you back.

Gemini

Learn something new about love, Gemini. It's easy to think you can get everything you need from your experiences, but you may be surprised by what you can learn from a book or watching a video online. You may discover that this is so helpful to you and also makes you become an even more understanding and empathetic partner.

Cancer

You don't have to get it right every time, Cancer. You can learn what your partner needs and improve. Sometimes a mistake is a golden opportunity to grow closer together and not apart.

Leo

Find things that you have in common with your partner. You can learn a new hobby together or take a dance class. It's always so good to have something to look forward to when you're with a person you adore.

Virgo

Have faith that your relationship can grow. If you're with someone you can't see in your future, then it's time for a change, Virgo.

Libra

Love is always a blessing, Libra. Enjoy the time it takes to be with someone. Don't rush the process. Let love grow on its own terms.

Scorpio

Don't sleep on your relationship, Scorpio. Relationships require work and you need to be willing to put in the effort. If you find yourself wishing you were elsewhere or not truly invested, it may be best to admit that something needs to change to make things better.

Sagittarius

Is it time to get married, Sagittarius? You may be ready to say, "I do." Are you waiting to have your partner propose to you? Perhaps you will want to be the one who pops the question.

Capricorn

Pray for the people you love, Capricorn, especially when you can't be together due to distance. Patience can lead to a wonderful reward of true love in the same city, especially after being apart and making it work through a long-distance relationship.

Aquarius

Be honest about how you feel, Aquarius. When you are telling the truth there's peace about the direction your relationship is headed. You know that you have been clear and they have no reason to doubt your sincerity.

Pisces

Don't compromise unless you're ready. Sometimes giving in to your partner feels generous but if it's at the expense of yourself you may resent them later. Be true to your heart, first.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.