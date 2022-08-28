The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 29, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 29, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Aries

Baby steps, Aries. When you have healed your own heart it is so much easier to love others. Sometimes things don't work out in relationships the way you want them to because you have personal things you need to tend to in your own heart first.

Taurus

What makes your love so special is you, Taurus. Your love is unique because you are like no one else. When you love someone the way that you do, it brings different energy into their life, which is why you may not connect with everyone you meet, but you will always make an impact.

Gemini

Learning to love takes time and it also does take practice including making a few mistakes along the way. You have to learn how to love well and that may also mean unlearning all the things you were programmed to believe about love when you didn't realize what it really was.

Cancer

It's tough to decide whether or not you will remain in a relationship with someone.

The goal is to stay together until the very end of time, but that may not happen due to problems that you cannot resolve n your relationship. For you, the decision of commitment may require a little more time.

Leo

Love was meant to be simple, and yet it can quickly become overly complicated. When people play games, it can make love feel more like a trap than the beautiful experience it is meant to be. When love starts to fall far from what it is designed to be it's time to think about what can be done to improve the situation.

Virgo

We learn how to love from childhood, so someone's toxic behavior can be part of their upbringing. You can't erase the way someone was taught to love, but you can help to work on awareness with hopes that they can see there's a better way to experience the world with people they care about.

Libra

Love and truth are meant to work together. Transparency, authenticity, and honesty are all keys to deep, abiding love. It's not easy to be so open with a person, but you know love is real when they see all your flaws and still find you beautiful inside and out.

Scorpio

Not everyone is going to love the same. Every relationship gets defined by the two people who are in it together. Friends and family can give you advice, but they aren't responsible for your love life. Only you can come up with the final decision on how you and your partner's relationship is meant to be.

Sagittarius

When you fall in love with someone there's a part of you that feels afraid but another part of you that wants to explore love without fear. This is a pulling of the heart bringing it out of its shell. At first, a part of you may resist it, but as you slowly allow yourself to expose your softer side, you soon realize that your person is safe and you can be yourself.

Capricorn

Today, make time to share your heart and your life with others. You have so much within you that you will want to give. You can share memories, make new ones and plan for more fun times in the future.

Aquarius

Laughter cures so many things, Aquarius. Your broken heart may need more smiles than it's had in a long time. You may be ready to explore love on a level you have not in a while, and it can begin with light-hearted banter that is playful and easy on the heart.

Pisces

Imagine yourself falling in love, Pisces. Putting yourself out into the world to meet new people is not easy, but it's necessary. You may make a new friend and things develop into the relationship of your dreams.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.