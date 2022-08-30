The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 31, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Libra, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Breathe easy, Aries, you have just one more day of the Moon in Libra, your sector of partnerships and relationships.

One little-known fact about you is that you don't mind focusing your attention on others, but today, you may wish to have some personal space due to today's Sun square Mars. The next week can feel slightly tiring for you, so even though you may push forward in true Aries style, you may be so grateful for your bed by nightfall.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take comfort, Taurus. When your ruling planet, Venus is opposite of Aquarius the world feels like it is all business and little play.

This works well for you today as the Moon in Libra brings your attention to the details. Today, tend to tasks you didn't complete on Monday or over the weekend. You'll have plenty of time to focus on new projects after the First Quarter Moon later this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mums the word, Gemini. Today your ruling planet Mercury is opposite of Jupiter, and as much as you prefer people to spill the beans in the name of honesty, you won't be the one contributing as much to the conversations.

Well, at least you shouldn't be. When Mercury is opposite of Jupiter, less is more, so use your noggin' Gemini and read the room before speaking your truth. While someone may want to hear what you have to say, timing is everything.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You'll change your mind, and then you'll go back to an original idea, Cancer. Your moodiness may strike with a vengeance and you could even find yourself being one of those people who think aloud because you're still processing thoughts and ideas that aren't fully developed.

Your ruling planet, the Moon is working nicely with the Sun which means you don't mind fleshing things out in conversation, but a square from Pluto said change is not yet ready for you to jump in. So, this complements your risk-averse nature nicely. Lucky you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're at odds with a few folks today and it could be because you're bitten by the green eye of envy. A part of you may be wanting more from your life and seeing others speed past you while you're chugging along in the slow lane is frustrating.

This energy can be productive, Leo if you don't turn it inward. Instead of speaking about how much this or that thing in your life frustrates you, tap into Saturn retrograde's energy which is in your sector of partnerships. Partner with yourself to see what you can do to improve by using your competition as positive motivation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Roll up your sleeves, Virgo. You're ready to report for duty as Mars and Mercury harmonize with each other. Mars motivates you and brings you to a place where work, no matter how difficult, is fulfilling for you.

And when your mind feels enhanced by the things you do it continues to fuel your drive and determination. This is going to be a good week for you Virgo, and today is just the start.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You don't need anything extra piled on your plate, Libra. You have plenty and even though polite you hates to say no to anyone today you ought to make this one of your favorite words.

A few of the malefic planets are speaking to your ruler, Venus and this means changes can feel necessary, and if you don't manage your time well, it will find a way to manage you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're dreamy today, Scorpio. You have to keep both feet on the ground as you work toward a goal in your life. It may not be fine-tuned and with Neptune pushing boundaries and blurring the lines of reality for you, you may feel as though there are no holds barred in your creativity.

While this can be a great thing for you to experience it can cause confusion, which is the last thing you need right now. Instead, you need structure and you should strive to find it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're done with chatting and small talk, Sagittarius. You are putting your money where your mouth is and taking action. You have been thinking and pondering your next steps but now it's time for you to make a move and start creating momentum.

Today, with Jupiter and Mars in a positive relationship, that's what you will do, and it could be at the encouragement of a good friend who loves to see you shine just as you should.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The tension is palpable for you and with Saturn square Uranus pushing the envelope you could feel like you're about to erupt with frustration over how long it's taking for things to change.

Your mantra of today could be that something has got to give. Your desire to bring order to a difficult situation may come to a head and finally, you will take action to form a plan and do something important about your situation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You break free from some sort of restrictive situation, Aquarius, and it's a hallelujah, amen for you on many levels.

With your ruling planet Uranus speaking with Pluto, the final knot in a rope that bound you to a problem is cut and you can see the light at the end of the tunnel shining brightly to help you find your way back home.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Dreams require work, and work requires effort today. If you're going to see a change happen, Pisces, it begins and ends with you.

You are ready for it, and for that reason, you will focus like never before this week to get to the finish line of a very big goal you have set in your mind to accomplish this year.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.