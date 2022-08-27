The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, August 28, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 28, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Virgo and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There is something special about friendships and when the Moon enters Libra you are ready to share your time and energy with people who make your life better.

This weekend is going to be perfect for socializing and doing something fun. Perhaps attend a movie or watch a show.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life is always better when you do things with others. Today, the Moon in Libra invites you to team up with a friend to get chores done.

Perhaps run an errand with a best friend and grab a bite to eat. Time will fly while you catch up with some mundane tasks and hear about each other's lives.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a great day to tap into your creativity and do something fun. Even a home-based project can be a wonderful use of today's energy in Libra.

You can beautify an area of your home or walk around a furniture store to get ideas on what type of decor you'd like to do next.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you get along great with just about everyone including people at work who carry a lot of authority. It's a great day to make a wonderful first impression on someone you meet.

Have a networking event to attend this weekend, be sure to socialize and not remain a wallflower, even if you are naturally an introvert.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are able to be objective and see all sides to a problem, which is why today's great for conversations and problem-solving with someone you love.

If you have a few things in your personal life that you want to change, spend some time alone working on your strategy and getting your details in order.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's good to stay on top of your bills and financial outlook, and today's Moon in Libra encourages a pragmatic approach to budgeting. If you struggle with impulse buying on social media or sticking to a budget, see if there's a workaround that can bring better balance into your lifestyle needs.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When the Moon is in your zodiac sign, it's a great day to focus on your personal goals and desires. Have free time? Use it to get organized, to clear away clutter, and remove anything that you no longer use to help create less time loss during workdays.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Forgive, even though you may not forget. The Moon in Libra has you pondering problems from the past, and some of them have not been fully resolved. Time marches forward, Scorpio, so you will not want to waste time being upset about something or someone you cannot change.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friendships are invaluable and today's Libra Moon is the perfect time to make plans to see people you have not seen in a while. If you're planning to spend the day at home, why not check out your social network on LinkedIn and start planning how to make better use of your profile and time there.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today you get along great with everyone at work, and this brings a lot of positive energy your way. You're charming and the go-to person for all sorts of important decisions that others may not have the time or the resources to solve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's perfect for curling up with a book. If your local library is open, why not visit to see what books you'd like to read? The Moon in Libra activates your spirituality, so perhaps you may enjoy checking out the spiritual section and seeing what titles grab your attention.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's perfect for revisiting old entries in your journal to remind yourself about how far you've come. You have learned to grow beyond your past and any secrets you feared about yourself may appear to be beautiful treasures you adore now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.