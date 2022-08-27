The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, August 28, 2022

On August 28, 2022, during Virgo Sun, zodiac signs will be experiencing a day so filled with negative energy that we may want to just sit this one out.

Today has us dancing with Moon trine Uranus, Venus opposition Saturn, Moon opposition Neptune and Moon trine Pluto. Just looking at this lineup should make us want to hide beneath our comforters and never get out of bed. Yet, we will, and we will deal with it all, as we always do.

We're dealing with the whole 'opposition' thing and it's going to manifest as people disagreeing with us on all manner of things.

Some of those 'things' will be so innocuous, so meaningless, that we will wonder what the big deal is, and why is everyone today so on edge and ready to pick a fight over nothing.

There are just too many of those outer planets doing their thing on us, and it all ends up with us feeling ready to give up whatever it is that we're doing so that we can bolt out of wherever we are.

Our main gripe will be with Moon trine Uranus, as this is the transit that will make the least amount of sense to us, during the day. What we can't imagine ever taking place will take place today, and all the things we want to happen, will not. It's that simple, and here's the fun part: there's no explanation either. What happens today is random, outrageously unfair, and inexcusable. All that and more, for the forecast of certain zodiac signs, on August 28, 2022.

Why today brings rough horoscopes for the following three zodiac signs on Sunday, August 28, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Thought you knew what you were doing today? Ah, guess again, as your plans are a screaming laugh riot for the universe today.

Nothing like mere mortals to test the whims of Moon trine Uranus, and today, without signing up for the 'fun' you'll be tossed around and pushed into full involvement, whether it was your plan or not. Today gives you everything you don't want, including drama at home, and a spat or two at the workplace.

It may be the weekend, but there will be plenty of work-related misery to deal with, so don't expect much of a day off, if that was part of your, um, plan.

You don't like today, and you might even end up making a fist and shaking it at the universe as you are seriously mad at the cosmos for just being this way. Today feels like it's you against the gods as if the day is one big video game and you're the warrior that's been given no weapons to work with.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Just as you thought it was safe to go back in the water, think again, as it seems there are sharks all around you, ready to snap and take you down into the depths of their dramatic little worlds. In other words, watch your back today, Virgo, as the people in your life are very uptight and on edge today.

It seems that, due to Moon trine Uranus, everyone in your life is looking for a fight, and lo and behold: there you are, thinking that you're innocent when what you really are is a lamb waiting for the slaughter, so to speak.

It's not personal; no one in your life wants you to be the center of their attention, but you just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and so, there you are; the target for friends and family members to take out their aggression on.

Wrong place, wrong time, wrong transit. Stay in bed!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Ooh, today is not going to rub you the right way, Capricorn, as this day is everything you've been working so hard to avoid in your life. Drama, fit-throwing, tantrum-having people are going to descend on your world as if they have an actual purpose.

They have no purpose, but they are people who cannot control the Moon trine Uranus vibe that's going on inside of them.

If you are in the way, then you will be trampled on. These people, who are actually your good friends or possibly your romantic partner, will go out of their way to get your goat, so to speak.

You will have to defend yourself over the stupidest of causes, and honestly, you did not have this kind of war game in mind for yourself today.

All you wanted was rest and relaxation, and yet, all you'll get during Moon trine Uranus is involved in drama and over-reaction. There's going to be a lot of sighing and face-palming today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.