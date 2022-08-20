The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, August 21, 2022

As much as you may have been feeling passive at addressing important matters, all of that changes today as asteroid Vesta turns retrograde in Aquarius.

Vesta is the asteroid that governs your internal flame, which is responsible for your truth, inner drive, and desire to make things happen.

It also has a strong significance to your home, both within yourself and the place where you lay down to sleep each night.

In Aquarius, Vesta is searching for what feels most authentic, even if it differs from social norms.

This is the pass you have been waiting for to create your life what you dream it can be rather than feeling like a victim having to accept what is offered.

Vesta in Aquarius helps you realign to that divine home within yourself where you can radiate truth, authenticity, and your own internal power.

This is a time of immense growth and pleasure as you free yourself from thinking that life has to look like anything and instead focus on how it feels.

Today, there is a combination of these energies as the Gemini Moon may not want to stand up and take action, preferring to coast a little bit longer even if it is unsatisfaction or frustration.

But as the Moon shifts into Cancer later in the day, that feeling of home is reignited. The energy of Vesta turning retrograde in Aquarius is strengthened, leaving you feeling that there is no other way forward than to follow the call of your own truth.

This theme that is beginning today is more than just truth, though. It is about your own personal north star.

In astrology, the North Star represents your true calling, the point at which you can refocus on changing your direction so that you never become lost within the changing tides of life.

Vesta is this north star for you and helps you reconnect to the parts of yourself that have been forgotten or even covered up by other things and influences.

Use this energy to focus on what home truly means to you, how you ultimately know that you are at peace with yourself and what that means for the life you create.

It is time to recognize that passivity is not the same as being in the universe's flow.

Your life is yours, and it only falls as your responsibility to create the one that feels most authentic and aligned to you.

Return to your own power today, whether it is quietly or with gusto and recognize that while there can be periods of rest, contemplation or even just plain fun along the path, the only way to make sure you end up where you genuinely want to be is to assertively pursue it with all your heart.

Aquarius, Leo, and Scorpio will have the best horoscopes on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Read on to find out why.

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It has been a long journey, but it is worth it as you arrive at today's energy. Vesta, the asteroid that governs your internal flame, is turning retrograde in your zodiac sign today, helping you set up more of what you want your life to be. This is a twofold process; the more you focus on what you enjoy and want, the more you can create it.

Distance yourself from anything or anyone that takes you away from this ideal or vision. That unto itself is not passive but about asserting your boundaries, even if done by simply removing yourself from certain situations or places. You ultimately are going to feel an inner return to yourself.

This is the payoff for the work you have been doing recently and the confirmation that you are on the right path. Let this fuel you forward. This is nothing that you cannot accomplish now, including simply being able to finally return to the dreams that you have always had.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Vesta retrograde in Aquarius spotlights your romantic life in a big way. Reflect on this aspect of your life, and if you have given it the same attention, you have given everything else. If you have felt this area was stagnant, challenging or even wanted to disengage from all romantic things, take time to figure out why.

Usually, when things are not how you want them to be, it is because there is a fear of starting over, how they would turn out or even in actually receiving everything it is you have previously desired. This is a form of self-protection but also sabotage. Vesta retrograde in Aquarius asks that you be real with yourself about the choices that you have made and also your own feelings.

It is time to not allow excuses, especially those that your unhealed self made, to dictate your choices now and in the future. During today allow yourself to return to hope and that desire for love, connection and a life that truly reflects the burning passion within your soul.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Everything you have been dreaming of is yours if only you allow yourself to see how much has already changed. Vesta retrograde in Aquarius hits on themes in your home and family. This is magnified energy because Vesta already represents the eternal home fires. At the same time, it also highlights this area within your own life. Reflect on what has been transpiring recently in your home and your inner sense of authenticity.

This astrological phase is about taking your own truth that you feel within and having that reflect in the place you call home. It is more than just your life aligning to all the growth and work you have done recently but truly making sure that the home is somewhere where you can be unapologetically yourself and feel supported in your continuing process to create a life that actually reflects all you have grown into. Use this time to think about what you truly want and need regardless of the opinions or beliefs of others and then pursue it passionately, knowing that being true to yourself is the first step toward freedom.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.