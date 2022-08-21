The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, August 22, 2022

Today's rough forecast is brought to us by Mercury trine Pluto, which is a transit that is hellbent on making sure we miss opportunities and blow our chances at having them come around for us again.

Wow, that sounds like all sorts of defeat, and well, yes, it's going to be that kind of Monday. Nonetheless, we needn't get too stuck in the mud about it, as it's temporary and in a strange way, hope does spring eternal.

The nature of Mercury trine Pluto is troubling speech and off-base misinterpretation of the facts. We will see something distasteful today, and we will react to it; however, our reactions will go too far and we will, in our way, out-do whatever it is that we originally found so distasteful.

In other words, our reaction to that which disturbs us will be twice as disturbing, and unfortunately, we won't be alone when we make this blunder. We will be witnessed and judged for it, and that's what will ruin our opportunities for the future.

So, with Mercury trine Pluto wreaking havoc on our chances, we need to 'read the room' before we blurt out our worst responses.

We need to step back and think before we plunge forward with all that we think is witty and clever, only to be told point blank that not only are we wrong, but that we are capable of being a royal pain in the neck to those around us.

Certain zodiac signs will take this transit and make it their own, and that's exactly what will create negativity on Monday.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on Monday, August 22, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may never learn the lesson of discretion simply because you believe so intensely in your own ideas, and you always feel the need to express yourself even when your opinion isn't solicited. Once again, during Mercury trine Pluto, you will find that you can't help but say what's on your mind.

If it's on your mind then it has to be valid and important at least, that's how you see it. And so, you will share with someone your ideas, knowing how they will affect them. You take that chance because on some level, you don't care what others think, and you don't let yourself care about the reaction that you know, in advance, that you'll be getting from them.

You are a natural-born instigator and during Mercury trine Pluto, you will dare to go there in speech and in intention. You may feel quite good about yourself afterward, but you may also leave someone else in dismay. Think twice before you 'let it out.'

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Let's not mince words: today, you are going to go for the throat, and that means that you are not going to be nice to someone who may or may not deserve your mighty wrath. There are days when you wake up and you don't feel like being nice. It's a Scorpio thing; you just follow your instincts where they lead you and today, during Mercury trine Pluto, you feel like being the bad guy.

Oh well. If you happen to trample over someone's feelings, then that really is their problem, isn't it? Especially because you don't care, and if you don't care, then it's not your problem.

What you're going to be doing today is creating scenarios of pain for others, but you are clueless as to how this is going to backfire on you, as it will. So, today is basically about how you set yourself up for a big fall, all the while thinking you're clever and apathetic. What you are, today is vicious. Vicious and forgetful of the karma that comes with viciousness.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you aren't careful today, Pisces, you'll end up eating your words. It seems as though the fates are pulling you into an argument, one that you wanted to avoid, but now that you're in it, you might as well win it. Your ego will be put to the test during Mercury trine Pluto, as you'll want to stand up for yourself while putting others down. You're never like this, but Pluto transits do NOT bring out the best in you.

That's where your words will shock and stun others because they don't expect you to be THAT mean. Everyone thinks of you as the kindly sensitive one, the person who would rather shrink back down than stand up for themselves. And then there's today, which has you fighting fights you hardly believe in while losing friends over the stupidest of reasons. Why lose a good friend just because you feel you need to be right — especially when deep down inside, you know you're not?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.