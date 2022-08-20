Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 21, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, August 21, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are coming full circle, Aries. Where you once felt weak, you're now much stronger.

You are learning to accept life on its own terms without fear, which is a big change for where you are in life. You have matured, and it feels so good to experience inner confidence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

It's the calm before the storm, Taurus. When life gives you a moment to gather your thoughts and to collect yourself, take advantage of it. This is the best time for you to prepare for the future.

You already know that life can be unpredictable with problems that arise out of the blue. However, you're going to be much more ready than you would have been in the past because you have learned to be proactive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Life has been a good teacher to you, and you have learned from each passing experience.

There aren't too many people in the world who can boast your same skillset. Your capabilities are what will make you marketable and keep you afloat during tough financial times.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Life is good right now, Cancer, but when you are given so much from the universe it's important to remember how far you've come.

You don't want to be a miser or a hoarder who is eager to keep everything for yourself. Always remain humble and kind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You've hit a wall, Leo. When you are at a point in a relationship where you cannot improve things it's hard to accept. You have a few choices.

You can remain in a bad relationship where everything is dysfunctional or scrap your losses and find one that will be better for you in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Pleasurable decisions are easy to make, but when you have to make a choice that involves disappointment, not so much.

You can't let a problem fester for much longer. It's important to put a stop to a complicated situation so that no further damage gets done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Libra, this tarot card predicts that a project you're working on will go well for you. You've been doing all that you can to ensure all areas of your work are solid.

As a result, people will feel confident about the entire process. You may receive a monetary reward for all your contributions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

There are days when you have to seal yourself off from hurtful words. Today, you may hear something so negative that it has the power to put a damper on your entire day.

But, you do have some control over what you focus on, Scorpio. Do your best to keep your eyes on what is good.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Someone is giving you the cold shoulder today, Sag. You may text, call, and try to connect but they simply do not appear to care about your need to converse and stay in touch.

There is some sort of disconnect with the communication, and it can cause you to wonder about it all day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Exercise caution, Capricorn. Today is one of those days where you have to watch your back and be careful who you trust.

You don't want to presume that a person you meet is nice or able to keep your secrets. You have to be careful who you confide in and not blurt out everything you think and feel to an audience willing to listen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

There are blocks on the path, Aquarius. Your journey can become overly complicated by personalities and persons in your life.

You may choose to walk around them or set your sight on a new goal. You don't have to do things one single way. You can choose a workaround if needed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Trust your heart, Pisces. Your inner world can be so vibrant. Allow yourself the opportunity to be quietly withdrawn from the world, even if it is just for today.

You can learn so much from your inner voice when you listen to it intently.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.