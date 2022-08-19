The Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 20, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, August 20, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are ready to begin a new chapter of your life. It's been a long journey and there have been quite a bit of struggle for you to arrive at this place.

What is going to be your strength now is that you are motivated to head toward a better future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Listen to your intuition, Taurus. You really want things to go well, and that's why you are working so hard to take your work to the next level.

There's something missing though, and in your heart, if you listen, you'll know exactly what it is and what to do next to fix it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are determined to make a situation improve, Gemini, and you will not rest until it has happened.

You are focused on what you believe the future holds for you. At this stage of your life, you aren't going to stop until you reach your destiny.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are patient and kind, and sometimes this is what hurts you in the long run. It's important not to get stuck in a rut and stop growing, Cancer.

You can wait for permission to do the things you want, and still never hit your goals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

This is the time for you to focus on organization and putting everything you need in order. You may feel a bit underprepared if you just fly by the seat of your pants. You may be disappointed with the outcome if you decide to rush. Slow it down and do what you know must be done.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You kind and nurturing toward others. You have a lot of love to give and because of your mothering nature others may cling to you for their emotional support today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Hang in there, Libra. You are so capable and talented. You have so many skills that are marketable and useful to others.

Right now, you're working a lot more than usual. Perhaps you wonder if it will pay off for you in the end. It will. So don't give up.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Today is perfect for you to be the creative genius you know you are. You have big ideas and a vision for the future.

The best part is that if you need some advice or a person to bounce your ideas off, you will find a wise friend who will listen to you today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Today is a good day for solving difficult problems. If you have been ignoring one in your life, you won't want to turn a blind eye to it any longer.

Now you are ready to do what you have to do to fix the situation and put it behind you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Your friends are there to support you and cheer you on. In fact, your success and wins are almost as good as winning themselves.

Share your journey openly with them. They are motivated and driven by your tenacity and courage to follow your dreams and live life on your terms.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Lead with your heart, Aquarius. You are still at a place where you need to heal your hurt feelings from the past.

Don't try to push yourself to be more than you are at this moment. You need time, and when you are ready your heart will let you know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Roll up your sleeves, Pisces. You have a lot of hard work ahead of you, and you may have to be a bit pushier than you are used to being.

You're unafraid to show your strong will to someone who thinks you will bend easily to pressure. You'll stand on your two feet without a problem.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.