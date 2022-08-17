The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, August 18, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 18, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Taurus, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, you may have to work twice as hard as everyone else to get the same result. Don't think this is a fowl play by the universe against you, Aries. You are building momentum and learning to be strong for the future. And, this strength can help you to win against the strict competition you will face.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, turn your sight inward. The Moon is in your sign every month, but this month is a little different than the others. Tomorrow you will experience the Last Quarter Moon in your sign which urges you to make an important decision. It make or break time for you, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are looking at life from your rear view mirror and there are some things you like and others that you realize you do not. You don't have to keep going the course because that is what you've become accustomed to doing. Today, you can decide to cut the cord and move in a new direction with your life and actions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have a strong commitment to friends and your friendships. When it comes to loyalty, there are few people who are as committed as you can be. You have an amazing desire to grow closer to a friend whom you care about deeply, but there is an obstacle. Today, you may start to see things for what they are so you can fix them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are happy in your career, but maybe you're not making enough money. It's not easy to approach a boss for a raise, especially when you know that things are tight for everyone; however, this is a need and not a want, and if you don't ask how will you know what your answer will be. You may have to brave this one out before the end of the week and just ask for it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't like anyone telling you what to believe or who to believe in. So, today, you begin to make decisions for yourself. This can be where you break away from the old ways of doing things in your family or your culture. You might return back like a prodigal child, or you may find what you need in the area of your faith and spiritual practice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have been holding back and avoiding an important conversation with someone you know has the ability to change your life. You have been afraid to ask for what you need because you are dealing with a miser, someone who is not always generous with you. But, the good news is that today the Moon is in your sector of shared resources. The flood gates can open for you and you are able to get what you need and want with less resistance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, a relationship that has potential seems to be on the rocks. You might not want to ask directly what your status as a couple is. If you don't know for sure, they might not know either. You may be waiting for them to tell you and to help you to see things more clearly. This is a hard pill for you to swallow, Scorpio, but you may need to be the one to ask whether or not you're a couple and going to be together.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have been doing much more of your share in a relationship than others, and it's starting to wear you down. You are tired, Sagittarius You may feel like enough is enough and it's time for you to lay down the law. Either others help or you're going to stop doing your part, then they will see what they miss when you're not around.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there are times when all you want is a giant hug to let you know everything is going to be OK. You have a strong need for physical touch and affection. If you can't get it from someone you love, then maybe scheduling a spa day can help take off the edge and give your mind and body and chance to unwind and relax.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are bumping heads with authority figures today and it does not feel good. Yes, you may have dropped the ball a little bit and you are embarrassed to admit that you are in the wrong. However, you are also aware that everyone is human and imperfect. It would be nice fi you felt like you were treated with some grace.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, there are things that you need to get off your chest and out in the open. It can be tough to say exactly what you're thinking and feeling. But, you will find the right words and clear the energy once you find the right moment today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.