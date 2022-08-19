The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, August 20, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 20, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Gemini and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, you may be feeling fired up during the Moon in Gemini.

It sweeps past your ruling planet Mars to give you an added boost of energy. You may be chattier than usual, Aries, so be mindful of the words you use and with whom.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you are motivated by money, there may be something that tempts you to work a little harder. A bonus or some sort of financial incentive can be on the table to help you feel like there's a reason for you to push a bit harder before the week is over.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you are driven to take your goals to a new level. If you've been playing it safe, you may decide to take an important risk and see what happens next. Your eyes are on the prize, Gemini and you are believing in yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Try not to think too much about the past although it can be really hard to avoid the topic. You may be overflowing with ideas on how you could have handled a situation better.

You may not like the fact that you can't go back to reverse what happened. And it can eat you up inside, but things are what they are. Forgive and move forward.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As wonderful as friends can be, there are also times when you will bump heads with each other. Today, you may find that you are so close to getting upset over what may appear to be nothing later.

You are strong-minded, and you have attracted people who are like yourself into your life. In other words, Leo, this is to be expected every once in a while. Let it roll.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are ultra-competitive today and you're ready to leave others in your dust as you charge ahead toward your goals.

You may surpass a quota or close a sale. You are a force to be reckoned with today, Virgo, and this energy can be what you needed this weekend to get certain jobs done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Why argue? People do not always agree on politics or the changes happening in today's culture. They may not want to see your point of view and you may feel slightly hurt by someone's insensitivity. You may have to distance yourself from the situation and get a bit of space to decide how you'd like to handle the problem from this point on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may see the best and the worst in others right now. You may recognize how people can become less generous when you least expect it but spend a lot more when it's all about them. It's uncomfortable to witness hypocrisy in others, and you may struggle not to call it out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may fall in love with someone unexpectedly, and the root cause can be witnessing how they respond to problems that came out of the blue. It's wonderful to watch a person rise to the occasion, and you may find it extremely sexy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are full of energy today to get many things done. This is not the time to procrastinate or put off for tomorrow what you can get to today. You are in a prime position to accomplish so much, Capricorn. You have an amazing day ahead of you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Authority figures can have a bit unrealistic expectations and you may find it so difficult to work with. Today, it's your nose to the grindstone until the day is over. You may feel underappreciated, but your work will shine with high quality and speak volumes about how valuable you are to the company.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

People banter about all sorts of things and the tone a person uses can sound like they are upset but they are not. You will want to ask clarifying questions whenever it seems like you don't understand what others feel. Assume nothing and remain open to hearing other people's stories.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.