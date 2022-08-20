The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, August 21, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 21, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aries, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

People can say mean things even though their intentions were well. You may find yourself at the center of some sort of gossip that is wrong and misguided.

It can be tempting to settle the score and call everyone up to share your point of view; however, it could only stir further problems. Wait and see what happens to know how to confront the current conflict.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

it's always a good idea to be prepared for a financial problem long before it happens. If you have some free time, today is perfect for organizing expenses.

You'll want to plan ahead for things that you know will come due one day. From home repairs to small maintenance items on your vehicle, put your expenses on paper to follow what they are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

it's easy to internalize anger and frustration, Gemini, especially when you experience a problem that cannot be solved.

Today, exercise and physical activity can help you to work out any emotional energy that you are holding on to in your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A person from your past may try to reenter your life for what appears to be altruistic reasons; however, don't be so quick to rush in because the relationship feels familiar to you. It's a good idea to exercise caution to see what their true motives are for your friendship.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are a passionate sign who feels deeply when it comes to friends and family. Your loyalty may be put to the test today, Leo.

You may have to put your foot down and not tolerate gossip or unkind words spoken behind a loved one's back.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your passion for a job well-done is what will keep you going today. You have quite a few projects you need to tend to this weekend.

This can leave you feeling as though you have so much to do and not enough time. Regardless, pace yourself. You may finish much more than you had anticipated doing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Someone's political social media posts or in-office rants about power politics can have you feeling up-in-arms yourself. You may feel sensitive to slanted viewpoints that seem to threaten how you view the world.

Today, it can be easy for you to bump heads with others over voting or some other hot topic that you feel passionate about.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's a bit shocking when a friend becomes jealous of your good fortune. You may feel slightly disappointed to see this side of the person.

You would easily give them the world and all you're asking, in turn, is a little bit of respect with ample happiness for how your life has changed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When two people love each other, it's so easy to bump heads and argue over little things. Today, call a time out and ask for the space you need.

When you have a little bit of time to yourself to enjoy peace and quiet, you'll come back feeling much more relaxed and less stressed over the small stuff.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There are too many things to get done today, so you'll find yourself needing a lot more coffee in your cup than usual. Today is not a day for slacking, Capricorn.

Instead, double down on all activities you need to tend to so that you can have more wiggle room in your schedule starting next week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are fired up for a day filled with passion and adventure. You are ready to seek love that is compatible with you and checks off all your boxes.

You aren't going to settle for less than what you know you want or desire in a relationship and partner.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

People may bump heads a bit more than usual, today. You may be playing the role of the referee with the hopes of seeing peace and harmony return back into your world.

It won't be an easy job, but you will do well and make a huge dent in the personality conflict problems.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.