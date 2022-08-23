The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 24, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Leo, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It won't take much to get you motivated to do what you want today. The Moon entering Leo helps you to tap into your driven and determined nature.

It's a great day to fill your time with activities that you enjoy doing. If you have any small windows of opportunity to add one thing that brings you joy, aim for it and satisfy your longing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your level-headed nature gets a boost of support from today's Moon entering Leo. Your passion for things like family, tradition, and what you know to be true are all right there before you to experience and enjoy.

What makes this day so special for you is that you have this beautiful opportunity to plan ahead, especially for the winter months when the holiday season takes full swing. Consider your plans for November and December and start setting things into order.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are being presented with a gift that enables you to speak your mind and to share openly from your heart. The Moon in Leo provides you with ample courage to speak about the things you feel excited about.

If you have a friend who you love to share your ideas with, instead of texting things pick up the phone and give them a call to really hear their voice and see how happy they are for you, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, be careful with how you spend money. The Moon in Leo speaks to a variety of planets and you may feel a little overly optimistic about your financial future.

It can be so easy to fall into debt if you're not careful. A little impulse purchase from social media or browsing a favorite online store can lead you to overspend. If you can't resist the urge to browse, then may consider filling your cart and letting it sit until tomorrow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Even though your birth month is behind you, you still have a full year to make important changes that impact your life in a positive way.

Use this time to create a vision board or to start a list of gratitude for all the things you currently have, and add on that list what you'd like to see enter your life in anticipation of its arrival in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The past can be a tough pill to swallow, especially if you feel embarrassed about something you did or didn't do. You may not be able to do things to change history, and it can be tough to know if you ought to apologize or reach out to the person who is upset with you.

One thing you can do today in the midst of your bravest moment is digging into your heart and hear the inner voice that will help guide you with the wisdom and knowledge you need at this moment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Good friends can help you to find the courage you need in your heart to be the person you know you can be. Change is never easy, and when you have endured a lot of setbacks and disappointments you may forget who you are and wonder if you are wasting time trying to reach a difficult goal.

But, what you don't see is how far you've come because you're so close to yourself and your progress is unclear. However, good friends do see and they witness your growth. They have your back and today they may provide you with the help that you need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Work may require a lot more from you than you had anticipated would be needed, so you may have to buckle down a little longer before making any important changes.

You may find it hard to fit in some downtime when you really need it. As tempting as it may feel to e 'a hero' for others, take time for yourself when you need it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Have faith, Sagittarius. When you feel like something is meant to be and yet all the signs and signals seem to point to the opposite, you can sit and wonder how are you so wrong.

Why is it that your heart refuses to let go of this vision of your life and what does this mean about your future?

Perhaps you can't let go of this idea because it's truly meant for you Today, spend time envisioning your calling and pray for it to come to you as it is meant to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

To share your heart with someone is a huge act of bravery, and yet you will find the courage you need to be transparent, giving, generous and kind.

You have so much love to give and perhaps your giving includes the sharing of resources you have available. Don't let fear of rejection stop you from following through with what you believe in your heart is your calling.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a beautiful thing when a relationship you have starts to show signs of growth. A romantic involvement may begin to reveal deep roots based on trust, compatibility, and mutual attraction.

The next few days can be a powerful time for you to invest in your partner and to spend a little more time together with intentionality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's one of those days where you are focused on completing chores and getting important tasks done.

You have a lot of little things that need tending to, so treat yourself to a latte of your choosing and buckle down to focus until the joy is completely done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.