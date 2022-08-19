The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, August 20, 2022

On August 20, 2022, we may run into a few snags along the way when it comes to love and communication. Our leading transit and influence today comes in the form of Mars in Gemini, which will have us speaking before we think, and thinking in confusing ways.

How this plays out in our love lives will look like misunderstandings that are completely unnecessary, and prideful retorts that only get us in more trouble. Say for instance we don't understand something our loved one says to us because of Mars in Gemini, we react harshly, rather than listening, thinking, and then reacting.

Mars has a tendency to make warmongers out of us all, and if our sign is up for it, we'll really take things out of hand, which will escalate into epic proportions before we even get a chance to realize how ridiculous things are becoming.

This is the day where something slips out of your mouth that instantly becomes the dreaded 'thing' and now that it's out, it's not going back. Words are said during Mars in Gemini that is so far from the truth and are spoken with even less conviction.

Today is a day of flubs and goofy accusations. It's as if we want to get into a fight with someone until of course, the fight starts; then all we want to do is hide beneath our blankets.

It's a rough day for some of us simply because we spoke up without thinking things through first, and what we say will more than likely be damaging and insulting.

The hard part is that we won't even mean what we say, but once it's said out loud, there's no going unhearing those words.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mars in Gemini revs up your motors and brings out that inner warrior in you, which generally takes little to no time to bring out. You love sparring with others who like to get on the mat with you; you enjoy a little intellectual 'thunder dome' time.

However, during Mars in Gemini, you'll be a little too eager to speak the truth to authority and before you know it, those in the position of authority might reconsider you altogether, meaning, you might want to consider shutting up before you take on one of your bosses in a 'who's smarter' match.

Remember, egos are egos, and just because you think you're the most brilliant person that ever lived doesn't necessarily mean you should make others feel bad for not being you. We need to excuse you from our lives today, Sagittarius, as you are just too 'in the way' for us to get things done.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today is going to put you in a rough position as you may have to defend yourself against something that's been said against you, that you find to be both unfair and wrong. You are at the mercy of gossip, and while you find this to be completely beneath you, you won't be able to escape its clutches; it wants you in there and now, here you are, in deep.

During Mars in Gemini, you will be party to words; words people say about you, words that are said to you that hurt, and words that you'll use to defend your stance. You act on principle today, and even that feels like it's too much work. Yet, you've already started this mechanism up and now your work for the day is cut out: you must spend the day defending yourself, which will grow very tiring for you by the end of the day.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mars in Gemini is probably the last thing you need on your menu today, as it will end up having you getting involved with all the things you seriously wanted to avoid today. Because you want to see things go well and become successful, you won't be able to hold off your judgment on a certain project.

If you can't make it happen your way, then you know it's doomed for failure, and so, you intervene. Your intervention is resented, and those who feel that way think that you are being too selfish.

Not everything works because YOU are involved, and even though you are up against a slew of people who don't want your help, you insist on helping anyway, because, in truth, you really are the only one who can see this thing all the way to success. You'll stand your ground and you will be correct, Pisces, but during this day, you'll be resented for your efforts. Ah well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.