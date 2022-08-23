The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 24, 2022

For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 24, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Aries

Aim for joy in love, Aries. The right person will find your personality and traits delightful and they will fall in love with who you are, not what they hoped you would be. If you feel like things are awkward from the start, chances are you are not with the right person.

Taurus

Live in the moment, Taurus. There is something so magical about being with the person you care about more than anything in the world. You see into their lives and they allow you to get closer than they had in the past. Lavish these moments and embrace them for all their specialness.

Gemini

Respect and love go hand in hand, Gemini. When you feel like you are valued and appreciated, it's much easier to open up your heart and be vulnerable. When you sense that a person is not able to give you the respect you need, it is much hard to do and perhaps can become your dealbreaker.

Cancer

There are no rules against being kind to others. Even if you do not feel the same way or they no longer seem to be into you as before, the true test of your character is how both of you are able to treat each other after the expectations have ended and you're ready to part ways.

Leo

You are looking for someone who can give you the loyalty you so willingly give in return. You have such a big, lion heart that you want a person in your life who can show you the same passion and desire in return.

Virgo

Everyone has a past, and it is what makes a person who they are today. It can be hard to reconcile parts of your partner's history when you think of things that you wished they had not done. However, don't be so swift to give up your love because you are unable to forgive what they did before they have ever met you. Keep things in perspective.

Libra

Love requires patience and creativity, Libra. When your love life feels as though it has become stale, it's always a good idea to try new things and to take a fresh approach to romance. Start with your dates and perhaps think of a new way to say, "I love you" that is unexpected and really romantic.

Scorpio

When you fall in love with someone, a part of you is let go in order to become a unit and a couple. This can mean letting go of some unmet expectations. Compromise can seem to be a negative word when you are feeling like things have to change, but couples who grow together do change, and if it helps you to stay together, consider whether or not it's worth it for you.

Sagittarius

Two people need to have a willingness to serve each other in some way when they are part of a couple. You and your significant other will see how being for the other person is one of the greatest leaps of faith that grows your relationship. You may even become slightly competitive about how much you can give to each other for the sake of expressing your love.

Capricorn

There is something so satisfying about finding the right person in your life. You have met the one and they feel the same way about you too. The searching is over and all that you hoped and dreamed for is falling into place just as you had envisioned for your love life.

Aquarius

Sometimes it hurts to imagine that you can love someone so much and they love you, too, but you are human and make mistakes. Today, it's important to give your special person forgiveness in advance before they make any mistakes. Once you are able to give someone room to make mistakes, amazing things can happen in your love life including unconditional love with friendship.

Pisces

Be friendly with your partner, Pisces. Familiarity can have you both taking advantage of the other person without good reason. Try not to become so used to seeing your significant other than it no longer feels special or amazing to be with them at the end of the day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.