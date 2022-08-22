The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, August 23, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 23, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Aries

Today is the perfect time to discuss expanding your family. if you've always wanted to adopt or foster a child, check out what the process is in your state. Or, if you and your partner are hoping to become natural parents, today can be a fertile day.

Taurus

You and your lover may need a little break from the world so you can spend more time together. Take time to pause and do something special just for the two of you. Go out and have a picnic on your patio or your own backyard, without social media or cellphone.

Gemini

Gemini, you have so much love to give, and your intentions may be pure and wholesome for your current relationship. However, there may be some sort of disconnect in how you are communicating what you hope to have with your mate. Look deeper to find out what the root problem is so you can work on it.

Cancer

You have a big decision to make so rather than jump to conclusions thinks things through so you can make a wise decision. Because there are hearts involved, you don't want to be rash and act without thinking.

Leo

Leo, when it comes to dating someone you care for, you have to think about the long game. You may already know what you want and how you feel, but the other person is still thinking about it. Remember, steady progress. Sometimes falling in love takes time.

Virgo

There are days when one of you will have to take the lead in the relationship, and that may be you today. Virgo, lead with a gentle approach. Even though your partner is not being all that you want them to be, they are still worthy of respect and to be treated with dignity.

Libra

Libra, love is a word that is backed by action. When someone is telling you how much they care, pay attention to their other actions. Actions and words must match, and if they disappear and leave you lonely sometimes but later come around and are intense, it may be topic you'd like to take about.

Scorpio

There are moments when you and your loved one need to take a break away from the rush of daily life. Make your home a place to rest and your bedroom a retreat that you both need and enjoy at the end of the day.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, when you love someone well, their love in return feels like a type of reward. You earn their trust and your actions help them to know you're always there when needed.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you want love that is peaceful and kind. You need someone who will show you that they are not looking to get something from you that they are unwilling to give themselves.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you are met with a generous person who is open to giving of themselves, including their time and resources. It can be almost hard to believe that you have finally met the one for you.

Pisces

Pisces, when it comes to love try not to compromise when it does not feel right for you. Today, stand your ground even if it means that you have met up with a dealbreaker for your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.