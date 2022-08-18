The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, August 19, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 19, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Aries

Old habits die hard, Aries, even in the love department. You are picky, but that does not have to mean being alone.

You need to constantly remind yourself what you want and what you need. It's also important to remember what you are willing to give and how much you will desire to compromise in a relationship.

Taurus

Be with someone who gives you peace of mind, Taurus. When it comes to love and romance, you want a person whom you can talk to and who listens.

You need to have a person whom you can share your dreams with and who wants you to share them with you. It's not so far out of reach for your future or your life.

Gemini

Listen to your inner voice, Gemini. If something in your love life does not feel right to you, then maybe it isn't.

Your feelings are real and valid. Don't second-guess yourself because you don't want to be wrong. You may be right on point.

Cancer

Opposites really do attract, Cancer. You may find yourself completely smitten by a person whom you never thought you would fall in love with.

But look at you! You're finding this person with all their quirks and traits more and more interesting by the day.

Leo

Love is worthy of celebrating, Leo. You are feeling amazing things, and there's no reason for you to sit at home lonely.

Sign up for a dating app service and start to share your love and bright personality with the world. There's so much for you to enjoy in life.

Virgo

You don't have to date someone long-distance if you prefer to be with a partner who lives closer to you.

You get to decide how you want your love life to be and what it needs to look like. Maybe a person would be willing to relocate to be closer to you. All you need to do is ask and see.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra

Have faith that things work out for you when you need them to. It can feel bleak right now with too many changing situations; however, just as things went in the wrong direction, they may turn themselves back around in no time at all.

Scorpio

You can be such a flirt at times and so playful, Scorpio. This can be your downfall at times because a person may wonder if you're serious or just a player.

You will want to make sure that the one you have your eyes on knows that you're serious about them. This can require momentary singular focus.

Sagittarius

There is such healing power in love, and when you are able to give of your heart without wondering what will happen, it can be so freeing. Don't overthink it, Sagittarius. Be yourself and let your personality shine.

Capricorn

With love comes all sorts of wisdom, even when love turns into heartache. You have learned so much by being there for others.

You are much stronger and even more resilient than you realize you are. You will be smarter this time around when falling in love and you will know whether or not a person is right for you long before they are able to capture your affection.

Aquarius

It's not easy to surrender yourself to a person you like, Aquarius. It can be scary in all sorts of ways.

You wonder what they think of you or if they will like you once they have gotten to know you better. Of course, they will. But it still does not make overcoming your fears any easier.

Pisces

Be patient when it comes to love, Pisces. Everyone has their own desires and wants and we are not always on the same page at the same time.

Your significant other will appreciate how much patience you show them when the tension is high. You want to be their best friend, and this can be the right place to start.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.