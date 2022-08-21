The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 22, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 22, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Aries

Aries, you long for a meeting of the minds when it comes to love. You may have settled in the past for small talk and meaningless conversations, but now what captures your attention are someone's deep thoughts.

Taurus

Taurus, money may not buy you love, but it's easier to focus on romance when you are not worried about how the bills will get paid. You are looking for someone who can be your evil partner in romance and finance. Practicality and frugalness are what you seek.

Gemini

Gemini, you may feel a little self-centered today. There are things in your life you have neglected, and now you plan to handle them. You have lots of energy to use for all your big goals. Self-love is what you want to experience today.

Cancer

Cancer, it's not always possible to get the last word. Sometimes relationships end, and you realize what you wish you had said when it's too late. So instead of sending an angry text, write your thoughts on paper and wait.

Leo

Leo, a friend may inspire you to finally settle into a relationship. You may be close to giving up your singleness, and the idea of settling down with a friend may feel good to you.

Virgo

Virgo, you are working hard to regain the respect you feel was lost due to a relationship that took over your life. Now that you are no longer tied down with a former partner, it's time to reconnect with old friends and build your social life.

Libra

Libra, a secret may be revealed, uncovering a mystery about your partner that you noticed but could not figure out on your own. This discovery can open the door to new insight and awareness in your relationship. Whether or not the truth is a dealbreaker is left to be determined.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you are ready to settle down with someone who has captured your heart and given them all your attention. All your fears are gone, and you're ready to enjoy everything true love offers.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, all couples argue over minor things, but the discussions you cannot resolve are finally getting on your nerves. It may be time that you suggest you and your partner seek outside help to give you new tools to resolve conflict.

Capricorn

Capricorn, when you feel something for someone, you know immediately that the relationship is special. Sparks are flying everywhere, and this new person seems perfect for you. Chances are they feel the same way.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you are your own person, which is why you may fall in love with someone your family doesn't like. If you try to please everyone with your love life, it's a risky path to take. It's better for you to do what feels right for you and let them catch up with their acceptance.

Pisces

Pisces, harsh words build resentment, and they can be difficult to take back. Today, you will want to avoid saying mean things in the heat of passion. Love does not permit you to be hurtful, so choose patience instead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.