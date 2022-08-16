The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 17, 2022

For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 17, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Aries

You have big expectations for love, and there are times when you may see your dreams out on the horizon— so close to coming true! There is something great happening in your romantic life, but remember, no matter how wonderful things are, keep both feet on the ground.

Taurus

This can be a fruitful and fertile time for you, Taurus. If you have big dreams to start a family or grow your influence in the home, now is a beautiful time to begin planting seeds. Share your heart liberally, Taurus. So many things are coming to you in a warm and wonderful way.

Gemini

When you are in love, there are so many words and yet you struggle to find the right ones. You may be expressing yourself in more ways than one out of necessity, Gemini. There's so many things that happen when you start to connect with a soulmate, and you're open to sharing each experience as it comes.

Cancer

You are feeling generous, Cancer. You are in the perfect position to share yourself and your dreams. Your partner is going to feel so fortunate to have met you at this time. You are unafraid to give and for this reason the laws of abundance work in your favor.

Leo

You are so sensitive to love, and for this reason, you are romantic and so charming. If you're single, this is the time to start putting yourself out there in the world to meet someone. You are glowing and others take note without you having to make much of an effort.

Virgo

An ex from the past may be coming back to you in a mysterious way. They may realize what they lost and how much they miss you. This can be a time of reconciliation if you want it to be. You hold the cards.

Libra

A friendship is beginning to show signs of potential, and this can mean something more is about to unfold. If you're falling for a best friend, chances are that they are feeling it too. A confession may be coming your way this week.

Scorpio

You desire more respect and consideration from your partner, and it appears that they may realize you are right. You have earned their admiration and respect. So, Scorpio, don't drop your standards. Hold them high and see how your significant other demonstrates their love and loyalty to your relationship.

Sagittarius

Your cynical side can take root at times but today, you are hopeful that the sparks of a potential romance are on the horizon in full bloom. There's definitely something happening that is leaving you hopeful and whispy. The one you have eyes for is feeling it too.

Capricorn

Someone is thinking of you in a positive way. In their heart, they are hoping to shower you with love and affection. A secret admirer has you in their sights to woo you in hopes of becoming your true love and forever lover.

Aquarius

A relationship that has fallen flat and becomes slightly more boring than you would like it to be can rekindle. As they say, it can take falling apart to eventually have everything you want to come together as it ought to be.

Pisces

It can be fun to have a couple's bucket list. So, now it is time to set up a date night routine with your mate. Perhaps start with a plan of what you'd like to do together including places you want to see and experience as a couple.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.