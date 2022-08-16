Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 17, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Believe in your dreams, Aries. The thoughts and feelings you have were put in your heart for a reason. You are here for a reason and with a big purpose.

You have something to accomplish in this life, and if it's meant to be it will be. Trust that the universe will open the doors for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Focus on the long game, Taurus. You are working towards something in the future, so for now you may not see any signs that your efforts are working.

Like a person building a house must lay down the foundation, you are building something from the ground up. A solid beginning is a good start to what you are trying to create.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Change is inevitable, and you may resist it because you feel it is untimely, unwanted, or not smart. But things often happen according to the bigger plan.

While it may not make sense to you right now, it's good to let fate do what it must do so that you can discover the miracle that is meant for your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

We receive messages daily—online, through friends, and even through the media.

Today, your job is to be open to hear what you need to hear, but also to scrutinize the messages you receive so you can determine what is good to keep and what you ought to ignore.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have not found a solution, yet, but you can't quit until things are done.

You may need to keep trying and experimenting with your resources until you find the perfect solution to the problem you face.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Life can be messy because of people and personalities. You may be the one to notice how certain individuals have an agenda but pretend to be helping for the greater good.

You don't have to participate in those types of situations. It may be best for you to sit back and let others catch on to the problem.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Turn off notifications, use airplane mode and be willing to silence life for a moment in order to concentrate on the work you must attend to.

You have a lot on your plate today, Libra, and so you must clear your schedule and focus.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Today, you will need to bring your scrappy and assertive side to work with you.

There may be some playful competition where everyone is trying to win and no one wants to let anything slide.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You may hit a snag when working on a project. Don't allow this inconvenience to throw off your day. You are striving toward a goal, and this is to be expected.

Take it in stride and roll with it. You never know why you are derailed, and it could be that this detour was necessary for an important reason.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Everything has to remain the same right now. To offset your plans in order to create and foster innovation could be too expensive or untimely.

Even though you would have liked a big change in your current plans, it was not meant to be. There is something greater at work, and you are going to see it soon.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

You have something important to share with the world, and when you are ready you will find a way to open your heart and give of yourself fully.

Right now, you're still grasping the magnitude of it all. It takes time to open up without truly knowing what you've recently experienced, but with a little more time to process, you'll feel ready to do so freely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You're so ready to take the next step in your life. You are full of ambition, drive, and determination.

Your desire is contagious and others feel more passionate about the work that they do because of how you inspire others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.