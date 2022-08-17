The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, August 18, 2022

What's standing in the way (or rather, hovering) of our having a really good day is the obstacle transit known as Moon square Saturn. What this transit has the power of doing to us is that it will put us in situations that we either cannot control or that we cannot say NO to.

A simple example would be a traffic jam; we will find ourselves in all kinds of 'traffic' jams today, and we won't be able to move out of them, no matter how angry or offended we may be.

Saturn energy rules today, and that means that for some signs of the Zodiac, a hard time is almost a guarantee.

What makes it all so much worse is that we also have a Moon conjunct to Uranus which instills in us the pure desire to rebel against that which stands in our way, so between wanting to rebel and being in a position where rebellion gets to see no effect, we'll spend much of this in frustration. We feel extra pushy on this day, and ironically, we are almost magically ineffective. Ouch!

If we could step back, we might be able to ride Moon square Saturn out, but that's going to take stamina and the belief that whatever is causing us trouble right now can't possibly last.

Today's lesson is all about knowing that whatever situation we're in, it's going to be temporary. Nothing lasts forever, and silly days like this one will provide enough silly lessons for us to realize that getting angry is just not worth our precious time. Chill it, signs.

Don't go overboard today, especially if you're a Cancer, Leo, and Virgo.

On August 18, 2022, you're going to have rough horoscopes this Thursday.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your patience is pretty low today, which should add to your feelings of frustration especially when you find yourself in a situation that seems to be going nowhere, similar to that of a traffic jam. Your traffic jam will be family-related, however. There's a person in your family who will not listen to reason and somehow, it's fallen on you to be the one who gets them to 'see the light.'

At first, you believed this to be a relatively easy task, as you feel you have a kind and gentle way about you and that if anyone could make this person become reasonable, it's you. That hits a new low as all of your efforts today become futile.

You want to give up almost immediately, which lets everyone know that you are definitely NOT the person who will handle this. With Moon square Saturn, all you can think of is, "Why did I sign on for this and how do I get out NOW?" Soon, Cancer. Soon.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've just made a move you wish you could take back, and on this day, you realize that not only can you NOT take it back, but you've set off an irrevocable chain of events that will not serve you in the future.

During Moon square Saturn, you will see how you have done something that has back-fired on you. You bullied someone and then you blocked them from your life. Now, you are under the impression that they are stupid enough to be charmed back into your life, and so you shyly meander around them.

You are made of passive-aggressive energy today, and you expect that you'll easily be able to undo what you've done by charming this person back into your life. Saturn is not going to let you have what you want. The person you insulted; they have finally had enough of you. You are dead meat to them now, Leo. Might as well accept that you can't always be 'the King.'

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Because of Moon square Saturn, you aren't able to appreciate the good that's in your life at present. Honestly, there's nothing wrong with your life, yet, all you see, today, is what's wrong with this, and how bad that is. You're just about picking things apart, for the sake of having something to do.

Rather than use your mind to help or heal yourself, you seem content to sink deeper and deeper into the funk that now seems scary to others. You get to create that reliable scenario for yourself, once again; the one where everyone around you cowers in fear of your mood.

This is what you call power, and that is truly unfortunate. You don't trust yourself to provide something positive, so you milk the negative for all its worth. Saturn energy does not allow you to like yourself. Ah well, there's always tomorrow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.