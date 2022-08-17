The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Thursday, August 18, 2022

We have a true beauty of a transit on Thursday, and it affects all zodiac signs. In fact, this is about to boost our love lives to such a degree, that by the end of the day on August 18, 2022, we may just end up smiling from ear to ear.

We are looking at Venus trine Jupiter, which is here to take our already established 'good feeling' for the person we are in a partnership with, and amplify all that's great within it.

Thursday is a great day to finally notice just how amazing our partners really are.

Being with a person for a long time can dull the shine in a relationship, simply because we get used to that other person. That's why days like this are both surprising and joyful in astrology.

Venus trine Jupiter is what's going to put that smile on our faces on Thursday because today holds no room for doubt; today is the day when we believe again.

What initially drew us to the person we are with now suddenly comes back into play. Oh yes, that is why we love them! Realizations like this are scattered throughout the day. And what's really nice is that we are part of what's noticeably new and fresh as well. In other words, our partners look at us with fresh vision, in the same way, that we perceive them.

Jupiter is the planet that represents expansion and broad-minded thinking. Instead of shutting our minds down and giving up, during a transit such as Venus trine Jupiter, we are open to new ideas, especially where our love lives are concerned.

We want to know the person we've come to love; if we've neglected them, then it's time to reconnect, as that is what Venus trine Jupiter is here for. Time to reach out to the one we love. It's time to see what that love really can do.

Thanks to Venus trine Jupiter, three zodiac signs become the luckiest in love on August 18, 2022.

Especially those who are Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've made an official decision: you're going to become easier-going, especially around the person you are involved with. You've come to realize that it's hard to keep up the attitude of 'power player' all the time and that your desire for power and prowess has started to look a little more like ego and control-freakism.

You want to stop this because you've caught on to the idea that being a control freak isn't really all that good for your relationship. Plus, you really love your person and if it means that you need to adopt a different attitude — as in being open to letting them have their way — then, during Venus trine Jupiter, that's exactly what you'll be doing.

It's fun to be open-minded and it suits you well. You'll find great luck in your love life as soon as you let go of your firm grasp on control. Once that's gone, the rest is cake, Aries. Cake!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You knew that being in a relationship wasn't going to be all fun and games, day in and day out, but you didn't realize that it could be pretty close to that with efforts made to make this a goal. Today, you and your partner will have one of your world-famous heart-to-heart talks.

You both have overcome any fear of confrontation; you've learned that the only way to keep this thing afloat is by speaking up and repressing nothing, and today will have you both being masters at the art of communication. One thing is super clear: you both want this to work and you're both ready, willing, and able to do whatever it takes to make the other person happy.

During Venus trine Jupiter, you won't be able to see anything that even mildly resembles an obstacle. Good for you, Taurus. You worked hard for this, and now, the world is your (romantic) oyster. (Now there's a visual.)

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's only one thing on your mind, and that is to mend your relationship with the person whom you have so much aggression against, that you find it hard to think there could be a solution. In your mind, there is no need to settle for failure, in fact, you are someone who always, always goes for victory, and during Venus trine Jupiter, you will be determined to go for it, one last time.

You want your romance to work, and though it's been tried and tested for endurance, you're not sure it's going to pull through. That's why you'll attempt one more time to make things work out.

You have the energy of Venus trine Jupiter behind you, and things may just work out with this transit at play. If anything, you'll be happy to know that you did the best job you could. The rest is on your partner. Will they play along? We shall see. At least you know that you tried.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.