The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Escape Heartbreak During The Moon Square Saturn On Thursday, August 18, 2022

Moon square Saturn is tied into so many negative emotions, that it would almost be hard to escape the 'down' feeling of today, August 18, 2022. This transit is upon us today and that may be why so many of us are feeling sad or lonely.

Whereas we may have been making progress with our mental health, today comes with personal challenges, however, there's nothing here we can't work with or get past.

Strength is on our side, but it won't protect us from certain experiences that feel as though they are 'meant to be.'

One such experience is heartbreak, and whatever circumstances lead up to such a reaction. The heartbreak that some of us will feel today won't be a shock; in fact, it will be expected. But as it goes with heartbreak or things like betrayal, we just never know when exactly it's going to hit.

Today is ground zero for feeling broken-hearted, and the cause of the heartbreak we'll feel is due to love and the cosmic entities that drive the universe.

A common chord that runs through today's experience is memorable, and the grief held within it. Many of us will be taking that Moon square Saturn with us through the day, and it will show up as a yearning for the past and a dire need to escape the present.

We won't be feeling comfortable anywhere today as there will be a constant unfulfilled need in us to be anywhere other than where we are. We want to escape heartache, and yet, it follows us throughout the day.

These three zodiac signs want to escape from the hurt and the pain life has brought to them during the Moon square Saturn transit.

And these three zodiac signs do something to escape their heartache on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been locked in your head for years, and you feel that the presence you give others is just a facsimile of the person you really are. You are overrun by ghosts; meaning, you carry with you way too many memories to cope with, and as much as you'd like to stuff them back into the closet of the past, they keep on arising to disturb you.

During Moon square Saturn, you'll realize that your old friends are back in town, meaning, in your mind, and while they bring you a certain kind of horrible comfort, they are what you tend to fall back on when you want to isolate yourself.

This day brings you that desire, once again, in full force. Today will have you slinking into that place where all that exists is heartbreak and fear, and yet, you won't be able to remove yourself from it. You are tempted by that which no longer exists, and you know it. You need a new emergency escape hatch, Gemini.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You need to get out of that funk and join the living, Virgo. Enough is enough with this constant traveling back to the past for the unearthing of the worst memories you can think of, again and again. You are getting nothing but anxiety out of this, and yet, you can't help yourself.

Transits like Moon square Saturn don't make it any better, either, except this time, you're going to exhume the memory of what that person hurt you, how they hurt you, and how the pain has never really left you.

You will justify that you are the person you are now because of the pain this person inflicted on your heart, and after a while, it will sound like the same old song. As per usual, you will share your dark memories with a friend who will, in turn, smile, hold your hand, and remind you that you just told them this story yesterday.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today brings out a horrific idea for you: What if all of this heartbreak is your fault? That's your innate guilt rising to the surface, during Moon square Saturn, which has the tendency to pull out of you this weird sense of responsibility for the pain you, yourself feel over an old relationship.

The thing is, that old relationship is your present relationship, and as each day passes, it gets worse and worse.

Did you do this? No, you didn't do this, but you DID accept it, and that's where your heartache is given permission to thrive. You are in a heartbreaking relationship right now, and you continue to let your partner get away with murder.

They are not good to you, and when they decide to throw you a bone, you treat it as if they are honoring your life with grand gifts. You need to wake up, Capricorn. If you want to be rid of your heartbreak, then you need to confront the villain that is causing it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.