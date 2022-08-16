The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Today brings us a double whammy of positive potential in love, romance, and intimate relations. With the Moon square Venus, our minds will be on one thing and one thing only today: being with our special person, and with Venus in Leo, thoughts will easily become actions.

We're not merely content to think about the person we love, we can only make this day count as one where we apply effort and joy to the idea of making today wonderful for ourselves and the person we are romantically involved with.

For many of us, we may find ourselves on the phone with the person we are thinking about, and by the time the call has ended, plans will be in place, and we'll be on our way to see them.

Venus in Leo is all about action; it will give us that last little bit of confidence so that we can say what we feel, and it will also push us into a mindset where failure is not an option.

Leo always wants to win, and though this is not a competition, in a way, it does bring out our desire to create a personal best. Perhaps today's personal best is about how kind we can be to the person we love.

And so, luck falls hard on the zodiac signs who take to these transits and utilize the vibration of love and vision on this day. If you want something wonderful to happen in your relationship, today is the day you decide to make that wonderfulness happen on your own.

We stepped up today. For the sake of love, we are energized, fearless and ready. Our next move is to reach out. Let's go, signs!

The luckiest in love include Taurus, Leo, and Capricorn starting Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You and your partner get along just fine; in fact, sometimes it's hard for you to believe that anything can be as compatible as you and your mate, and what's even better is that it just seems to keep on going. Days like today are made for people like you and for couples who are already part of each other and with Venus in Leo, it's as if this day is almost custom-made for those who get along and can build on that foundation.

You'll be feeling very expressive with your love on this day, as you are always ready to employ all the proper techniques to make your relationship work — and good communication is at the top of that list. You want it to work, and so it shall, because both parties want the same thing. You and your person make up the ultimate enviable couple today; nobody is in your league. You guys just 'work' together.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you are usually the 'mouth' of the relationship, you've learned that it's best to compromise when it comes to being the relationship's leader as your partner has way more cool ideas than you do, and because you adore them so much, you are always willing to hear them out.

Today opens up the doors to some amazing conversation, and you and your love will cover topics you hadn't imagined even existed and you like it. This is just another of the reasons you love your person so much, and during Venus in Leo, you will feel very strongly about the idea of sharing and sharing alike when it comes to inner emotions, secrets, and new ideas.

There is nothing that isn't possible in this romance of yours, and every day brings you new ways to feel thankful. Gratitude is what's going to be the cherry on today's cake for you and your loved one, Leo.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

For the first time in a long while, you feel at peace with the person you are romantically involved with. Perhaps there's been a break; something that ended one era and began a new one. Whatever is going on, you and your partner have crossed the border and are now in a new romantic country.

In other words, you're getting a second chance to make this relationship work out. And, here's the thing: It's going to work. Oh, you had no idea that was going to happen and yet it seems that the two of you have fought enough, and now there's nothing left to fight over.

This puts you in a peaceful position, and it also gives you a choice: To pursue this, as planned or to end it, and start anew. During Venus in Leo, it will be obvious: you will continue on, together, as planned. What's a little fight between people who believe in each other? It's nothing much, Capricorn, and it certainly isn't going to stop you.

