Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For August 15 – 21, 2022

Hello, friends and welcome to the weekly one-card tarot reading for all zodiac signs through the week of August 15 – 21, 2022.

Today's card line is up, as per usual, insightful to say the least. During this third week of August, we will be prematurely feeling the oncoming of Autumn, even though the blazing heat.

While we may be feeling good physically, our mental and emotional states will be all about the future. In some cases, some of us may be racing into the future, while others are content to stay in the moment.

This is a week where some of our past actions come back to bite us. A week where we'll have to make severe decisions as to whether or not we can leave negative situations or stay with them, only to create a path to our own destruction.

This week also warns of overspending and panic buying. Many of us will feel an oncoming dread of 'what's to come' and a fear of the future.

Our lack of certainty may make us feel rebellious, even stupid; our choices need to be made with a clear head and never out of impulsivity.

Let this week teach us the lesson of standing back so that we can witness our lives, rather than acting on impulse and desire. Stand back and watch your life from a distance, to get perspective.

Here's what to expect for each zodiac sign during the weekly tarot card reading for August 15 – 21, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

This week will put you smack dab into a roiling argument about politics and the state of the country. You might come into this with an attitude that feels like all guns are a-blazing, but you'll end up regretting that you even took a stance in the first place.

Your intentions were good, but look at where you decided to place them...in a battle of who's right and who's wrong in politics. That's only going to bring you an unsettled feeling of futility.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

This week has you coming to terms with the idea of compromise and allowing others to have their turn. You've been feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders recently, and it's really starting to feel like more than you can bear.

You are not alone, however, and you can reach out for help. Also, listen to your body; are you not feeling well and perhaps should take some time off for self-care? Think about it. You deserve to perform as a healthy person and only you know what is right for you. Choose health over stress.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You may have to deal with jealousy or resentment this week, Gemini, and it won't be you who is jealous or resentful, but someone else, of what you have and who you are. You are talented and at times, even wise.

You come across as snobbish, however, and that's bound to anger somebody in your circle. Expect to be bad-mouthed by someone who is in awe of you, yet can't feel good about it. This person lets their jealousy of you get in the way of their adoration. Weird, but true.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

This week isn't very promising when it comes to legal battles for financial rewards. What you might want to watch is what's going on with your money, if it's being spent on the right things, or if you've somehow gotten yourself into a money drain where you can't seem to save a dime.

This week has you reflecting over your expenses; you might have to pull back, Cancer, as things are starting to become out of hand. Watch out for overspending; don't put yourself in jeopardy.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You are sick and tired of your things and you want new stuff. And while that sounds a bit juvenile, that's how your week is going to look, especially to the eyes of those who observe you.

When you get tired of your collections and your objects, you want something new to replace the old ones with, and that's what your mind will be on during this week.

Try to keep your dismay on things only, meaning, don't throw your friends out just because they bore you. In fact, try less to treat people like objects meant for your pleasure.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Tarot card: The Moon

This week will have you acting on your suspicions and getting to the bottom of things. You know that there is someone in your closest circle who has been lying to you, and you won't let them take advantage of your forgiving nature—not this time.

You feel as though this is the week that you confront a certain person on their lies and let them know that you are the wrong person to be messing with. You will feel tough and assured, as you sort things out, no matter how harsh you come across as.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Looks like you're the voice of reason this week, Libra and it appears that only you know what's going on. While the rest of your clan seems to be running around like chickens without heads, there's you, stable, confident and clearheaded.

Your well-balanced attitude will attract others and you will be the first person many people think of when it comes to whom they should ask for advice. You are there for others this week and they appreciate your input.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

This card is like a big 'thumbs down'. What you wanted, or depended on this week is not going to happen. That's OK, as it may not have been ideal anyway, but it will feel disappointing and you will have to come up with a new plan.

You will learn a lesson, however, in so much as whatever rejection or dismay that you'll receive this week will be that which jump-starts your new and much more positive plan for the future.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

If you thought you could get away with something this week, think again, Sagittarius, as this week doesn't look like a good week for getting over on someone...or something.

You'll have to answer to something this week that won't be pleasant, however, it will also not be personal. Perhaps there are bills you haven't paid or responses that you have not yet submitted: you need to tend to these matters before they get out of hand and cause you more trouble down the road.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You might find yourself playing a dirty game this week, Capricorn, as there is something in you that bothers you so deeply that you might just do something wild and crazy to get rid of it.

You will feel that you are at a crossroads this week and that it's now or never; you need to change something in your life and it has to be NOW, because if you blow the moment, you'll only end up returning to the sameness once again, where it may very well just swallow you up, whole.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You will experience a shock this week that will have you reconsidering everything you've believed in, about a certain person, for a long, long time. It seems this person isn't who you thought they were, and all the joy they've given you was...a lie.

But, are you mad at them, or are you just mad at yourself for buying into the lie that they sold to you so effortlessly? You are the champion of your own life, and you needn't depend on someone else to create your happiness.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

It's all about balancing your finances this week, Pisces, and while that doesn't exactly sound enticing, you know it must be done. You've let certain aspects of your life fall to the wayside and now, this week, those aspects have come back to demand your attention.

You can't go flying off the handle when it comes to being responsible, as you are not a child having a temper tantrum. Do what is required of you. Be diligent and earn your peace of mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.