The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, August 15 - 21, 2022

Our main cosmic adversary comes in the form of Saturn and its transits, this week, August 15 - 21, 2022. With several Saturn transits heading our way, we will be coming into much trouble and frustration in terms of work and progress.

It will be up to us to deal with it properly, as this is the kind of week that can knock the air out of us if we don't stand up to it.

With transits like sun opposition Saturn, Moon square Pluto, Moon square Saturn, and Moon trine Pluto, we are looking at hostility, frustration, anger, and heavy, heavy restriction. In other words, we'll be told, "No," and we won't like it at all.

What we do have on our side are all the Mercury transits that will have us feeling very solution-oriented about the issues that arise during the week. We'll have to make some hasty decisions, and we may not be equipped for the job; still, there will be choices that will be left to us alone to proceed with, and we will need to do what's best whatever that may be.

We do have the saving grace of good love working on our side, which may be what helps us at the end of each day. When the world says no to us, we can find affirmation and love with the people who've established themselves in our hearts as trustworthy and patient.

We will turn to friends and family this week, for comfort. A little love goes a long way, and we're going to need that support system as we battle through the hardships of the week.

Three zodiac signs have rough weekly horoscopes starting August 15 - 21, 2022, and there's so much going on.

To find out what, read their horoscopes below.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What brings about your suffering this week lies in the fact that you can't take a difference of opinion. Your feathers are ruffled too often and you've started to identify yourself as someone who is always right, never wrong. This week will have you pushing your opinion a little too hard in the face of someone who really wants nothing to do with you, but has given you the benefit of the doubt.

Listen to them out; hear what they have to say and really put your good ears to the job. Try to consider this person as merely someone who has their own viewpoint, rather than as someone you need to attack.

This week may just bring you the humbling lesson of what it's like to accept that there are other opinions and that they are just as valid as your own. But your main lesson is this: don't try to psychoanalyze anyone. It isn't appreciated, and you are off base with your analysis. Relax, Leo. You don't have to always be so strict.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Saturn gets in your way this week, Libra, as door after door shut on you in your attempt to get through them. You've had something on your mind, something you feel you've needed to achieve, and so, you make the moves to bring about this accomplishment. Unfortunately, the stars are not in your corner, but it's only going to last this week.

The hard part is that the opportunity for success is not available next week, so you're going to have to figure out how to finesse what you can work with, this week. It's looking like you're going to need to re-formulate your plans as there are way too many obstacles in your way.

You can do this, but it will set your timing off and that is what you'll have to deal with. Bad timing can be disastrous, and while it's shown that you will rise above the obstacles of the week, you will also have a hard time dealing with the fallout.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There are times when you just want to kick back and spend time alone, studying your books or giving yourself over to the luxury of spiritual practice and meditation. You feel drawn to the idea of 'withdrawing' and you will set out to do this, during this week.

However, life seems to have other plans in store for you, and it appears that your moments of silence and bliss will have to be put off for another day. This week brings stress and anxiety in the form of rejection. This could be from a person, but it is more than likely a rejection letter of some sort; something that prevents you from doing something that you've looked forward to for a long time.

This will upset you and anger you, and you may just flip the spiritual table over and go right for the raw, animal reaction. This is exactly what you didn't want to happen, yet you'll be dealing with your own temper this week as if it's a wild thing that cannot be tamed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.