The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Aries energy infuses your senses, elevating the energy to an almost perceivable shift in which you feel ready to take on anything and everything in your path.

The Moon still is active in Aries today fueling the need to get out there and make things happen, however as it connects with Saturn, Sun, and Pluto it infiltrates every area of your life.

Being aware of your high energy level today is crucial as if you invest it in something that is not giving that same back to you, you can crash.

High energy days are of benefit because they allow you to move through your life with swiftness and confidence; however, crashes are also possible depending on the situation.

Today is about embracing your feeling of being able to do anything while also remembering that does not mean you should try to do everything.

Whatever you put energy into, whether work, relationship, or even pursuit should, in turn, give you back energy.

This means you will not be sent into a crash as your own cup appears empty, but because that means you are choosing reciprocal exchanging relationships for all aspects of your life.

Aries is a fighter by nature.

It goes after what it wants with gusto and takes up arms to protect or defend itself at all costs, but you should never have to fight for what feels like balance to you.

Retrograde Saturn in Aquarius is a reminder of this as the planet of karmic lessons and divine timing unites with the Aries Moon today helping you incorporate all that you have learned and get out there and start living.

Today is a great day for business matters, investments as well as socializing with friends.

If on the dating scene, it is the perfect day to make the first move or to put yourself out there in a new and exciting way.

The one thing to be mindful of when it comes to conserving your energy is to make sure you are investing in what you want more of, not less.

There might be a tendency to become escalated today and take up those Aries arms for what you feel passionate about, something the Leo Sun drives home as well, but not all battles will be won and not all are even worth the energy.

Instead, focus on what you want to create more of in your life.

Enjoy the high-energy day and your ability to move through obstacles and create moments that bring out the best within you and others.

Your biggest commodity is your energy which represents the time, attention, skills, and even love that you put into a person or situation, today just make sure to use it wisely so that it will be guaranteed to return to you tenfold.

On Tuesday, the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, are Aquarius, Leo, and Capricorn.

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

All of this Aries energy lights the aspects of communication for you today helping you to say what most needs to be said. Pay attention to those that are truly able to receive you versus those that only want a chance to disagree with you. Today has the potential to bring some major turning points in your career and personal life if you are able to meet the opportunity head-on.

Trust in all of the growth that you have encountered while Saturn has been moving through your sign and even the deep acceptance and healing that it is final retrograde is currently offering you.

Now is the time to have the conversations that can change your life and start approaching situations as this new healed version of yourself. There is nothing that cannot be achieved by dedication and with your forward thinking and ability to clearly see things now, there is also no stopping you.

If it seems that you are more drawn to socializing today, then take that gift of communication and reconnect with a partner or friend that you have not spent quality time with recently. Even this is an act of healing over finally learning what truly matters to you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius is being fueled by the Aries Moon prompting you to learn something new about how you love or relate to those that you are romantically interested in.

Even though you are a sign that rules the heart, you can often become disappointed after heartbreak and not feel like putting yourself back out there.

For you though, this can stifle the way in which you live your entire life as you need to be able to have passion and connection in every aspect. Today allow yourself to look deeper into what you can learn from what your previous romantic relationships have held, or even a current one if you have been going through a growth process.

Instead of simply reflecting, look at taking some sort of action today to implement that. No waiting or second guessing. Today is a time to act on what first arises within you trusting your instincts and intuition which will always go a long way not just in love, but in living a life that you love as well.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto continues to ripple through your sign creating opportunities for deeper truth and change. As it aligns with the Aries Moon today it creates a powerful effect in your home environment and your most intimate relationship.

What you have been learning recently is that you cannot approach love in the same way that you do everything else in your life.

Success can have a clear map forward in business but in love, it becomes more complicated, more emotional.

Today you have a chance to really take a step forward. To make changes to bring about greater intimacy and connection and improve your home life. If single, spend time today making your home feel more like a place that echoes.

It is a great day for self-love and for making sure that you are putting yourself as the priority of your own life. The first step to having intimacy of any kind with others is first to know yourself in that way.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.