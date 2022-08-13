The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, August 14, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 14, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Aries

Love requires patience. Aries. Each experience you have with someone you love (and with someone you don't see to connect with), you gain some knowledge that can help you learn how to live and love again, but in a better way.

Taurus

Find balance in your love life, Taurus. Be willing to make changes that are uncomfortable but necessary. Doing something different requires a lot of bravery and courage. Dig into your heart to find what it is you need.

Gemini

Love others, Gemini, even when you don't feel like you can anymore. You will not always love and care for people how you want to. It takes time to learn how to love well. Practice often because that's what will eventually make it perfect.

Cancer

Have a sense of humor, Cancer. Laughter can be a buffer for a relationship that's having a hard time. When you feel like you can't compromise on a matter, a little bit of humor can go a long way to help you see the problem is not the other person but the situation.

Leo

Work on your self-esteem even if you think you don't need to. Nothing will phase you in love when you have done your inner work and gained the courage you need. Instead, you will feel confident to face any problem and even be excited to see what the future holds.

Virgo

Doubts disappear when you know you're with the right person, Virgo. Love is a journey, and when you have that feeling of coming home and being around your soulmate, you just know things will work out for you both.

Libra

Love comes in abundance, so if you feel like there's nothing here, you may not be in love. Don't hold on to a relationship because it's convenient or feels safe. Be there because they fill your heart with joy, and you want to do the same for them.

Scorpio

When you love someone with all your heart, you find a way to persevere. You learn to forgive and to let go of things. You don't hold grudges and see a reason to build bridges and not create unnecessary distance.

Sagittarius

Love brings with it peace, Sagittarius. Today, pray for the type of love you need in your world. If it's self-love or if you are searching for the love of someone else, then petition the powers that be. Your person also thinks of you, and your desires match one another's energy.

Capricorn

Love and guilt do not work together well, Capricorn. When you feel negative, incompatible, or out of alignment with your mate, pay attention to what's happening. You may believe the relationship is meant to be, but if many signals tell you there are problems, tune in. It's always good to work on what you're going through and grow as a couple.

Aquarius

You're not a failure because things didn't work out. You may not be ready to have a family or go into a committed relationship. You may need more time to recover from heartache and heal. You may need a little longer, and that is OK as long as you're honest with yourself and not leading someone on out of fear of being lonely.

Pisces

Swallowing pride can be a good thing, Pisces. A sweetness comes with humility and a willingness to admit you're wrong. Your significant other will know that your intentions are pure and admire that you are working to be the type of person they can trust with their heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.