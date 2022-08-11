The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, August 12, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 12, 2022.

Venus is in a new zodiac sign —Leo. Venus will be in Leo until September 4, 2022.

When Venus is in Leo we love brilliance, and flashier things, and find brighter colors attractive.

We are ready to go out for our date nights enjoying things like dancing, movies, and plays.

